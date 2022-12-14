Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Calls For ‘Justice For Mandy Rose’ After WWE Release
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. The wrestling world is reacting to today’s shocking news that WWE has released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose was reportedly released due to WWE deeming the explicit content on her...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Title Change On NXT
The wrestling world is reacting to a big title change to end tonight’s episode (December 13) of WWE NXT crowning a new Women’s champ. Shortly after her NXT victory to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s episode, the wrestling world has already begun reacting to the win.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
wrestletalk.com
Major Title Change At Latest Impact Wrestling Taping
At IMPACT Wrestling Winter Warfare, a pre-taped show, a major title changed hands, leading the new champions to become double champions. You can read the full results for both the December 15 and December 22 episodes here. On the December 20 episode, Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. Fightful reports that former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.
wrestletalk.com
Seven AEW Wrestlers Tony Khan Could Push in 2023
Okay AEW, this is your big chance to get back on top. You’ve had a bit of a rocky year with all those extra belts, and crazy booking decisions, and that one weird press conference (which I’m sure everybody has already forgotten about by now), but hey: new year, new you.
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star Set For IMPACT Debut
A former NXT star is set to make their IMPACT Wrestling debut. Many former WWE talent has walked through the doors of IMPACT Wrestling over the past few years. On tonight’s December 15 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene will be making his debut for the promotion.
wrestletalk.com
Drew McIntyre Praises Top WWE Star For ‘Killing It’ With Current WWE Run
Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on working with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre has had a number of high-profile matches with the Tribal Chief in WWE, most recently sharing the ring with Reigns at Survivor Series in their WarGames bout. The duo notably met in singles...
wrestletalk.com
New Tag Team Forms On AEW Dynamite?
An exciting and very handsome new tag team appeared to form on tonight’s (December 14) Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. On the show, Jungle Boy Jack Perry took on new ROH World Trios Champion Brian Cage. The matched stemmed from Cage’s elimination during the Dynamite Diamond Battle...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Veteran To Be At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
Former WWE star Tatanka has confirmed that he has been invited to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. The January 23 edition of Raw will feature some special guests as WWE celebrates three decades of the red brand. Tatanka has revealed that he has been invited to the...
wrestletalk.com
Released Star Reveals WWE Goals Following Return Rumors
Former WWE star Matt Cardona has revealed that he still has some major goals he wants to achieve in WWE. Recent reports have indicated that the current WWE regime is interested in bringing the former ‘Zack Ryder’ back to the company, along with his wife Chelsea Green. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com
Clarification On WWE SmackDown Star’s Injury Status
An update has emerged on SmackDown star Shotzi’s legitimate status following a recent WWE injury angle. On the December 9 edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in a backstage segment in the parking lot. It was later announced that Shotzi had suffered a broken hand.
wrestletalk.com
Update On WWE SmackDown’s Christmas Taping Schedule
A new update has been revealed on WWE SmackDown’s Christmas taping schedule. WWE is approaching the holiday seasons and will be making adjustments their schedule due to the Christmas and New Years holidays. Following this Friday’s December 16 edition of SmackDown, the following week’s episode will fall just two...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Believes There Is No One Like Him
A top WWE star believes there is no one like him. Braun Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 edition of Raw. Now billed as “The Monster Of All Monsters”, he has come back for more feats of strength and chaos in the company. As previously...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reflects On Recent Character Change
A WWE star has reflected on his recent character change. LA Knight signed with WWE in 2021 before starting on the NXT brand as a heel. He quickly became a fan favorite and rising star for the brand. In May 2022, Knight was given a new character upon getting called...
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Wants AEW To Introduce New Division
AEW star Saraya has argued that the promotion has enough room for an official women’s tag-team division. In an interview with Forbes, Saraya noted that she thinks that AEW should introduce tag titles for the women’s roster. Discussing the potential expansion, Saraya said:. “I’m always for an all-women’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Teases ‘Can’t Miss’ SmackDown This Week
A WWE name has teased a “can’t miss” SmackDown this week. This Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago has been getting a great deal hype from WWE and those within the company. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since Survivor Series,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Championship Match Rescheduled
WWE has announced a change to a previously marquee championship match, originally scheduled for next month. On tonight’s edition (December 13) of WWE NXT, a big championship match was rescheduled – for later tonight!. After the first ever winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge match, Roxanne Perez, kicked...
Comments / 0