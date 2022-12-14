At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, drawing reports of widespread damage to homes and roads, shaking people from their sleep and leaving thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
State energy regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
ATLANTA – The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $1.8 billion rate increase requested by Georgia Power Tuesday that embraced most of an agreement between the agency’s staff and the company presented last week. Commissioners slightly lowered the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
