Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Palm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade at between 3,500 and 5,000 ringgit per tonne from now until the end of May as stocks in the commodity's top two producer countries deplete, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. Benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery...
Agriculture Online
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Agriculture Online
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia to implement mandatory 35% biodiesel blending starting Jan 1, 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is set to raise mandatory biodiesel blending to 35% starting January 1, 2023, to reduce fuel imports amid high global energy prices and to shift to cleaner energy, the energy ministry said on Friday. The world's biggest palm oil producer has since 2020 implemented...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans flat, face weekly decline on global recession fears
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market poised for a weekly decline as concerns over slowing global economy weighed on prices. Wheat ticked lower, although the market is set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a...
Agriculture Online
Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from 'irregular' ranches
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nearly 17% of the cattle bought by JBS SA in Brazil's Para state in the Amazon rainforest allegedly came from ranches with "irregularities" such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by federal prosecutors released on Thursday. The audit, which examined cattle purchases between...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state to produce less corn amid drought - StoneX
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state will produce 4.51 million tonnes of first corn in the 2022/2023 season, less than a previously forecast 5.38 million tonnes, as lack of rains affect yields and output, according to a forecast by StoneX on Thursday. StoneX said...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans slip on global economy worries
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by concerns that a slowing global economy could blunt the strong demand for U.S. export offerings, traders said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up from 1.746 million a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 209,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales were a net -2,000 tonnes. * CBOT January soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.73-1/2 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * The CBOT January soyoil contract gained 0.27 cent to 63.82 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal dropped $4.80 to $455.30 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes lower on fund selling
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday on selling by investment funds looking to take profits after a week of gains, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat posted bigger declines as a winter storm provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture across the U.S. Plains, where the crops that those contracts track are grown. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 3-3/4 cents to settle at $7.53-1/2 a bushel. * Technical support for CBOT March soft red winter wheat was noted at the contract's five-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 13-1/2 cents at $8.47 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat shed 7-3/4 cents to $9.11 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was up 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weekly declines. * MGEX spring wheat fell 1.8% and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. "Fund managers continue to interpret their supply and demand fundamentals through a lens colored by recession fears," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of end-of-week bargain buying. Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning demand, traders said. Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle. CME February lean hogs...
Agriculture Online
Idemitsu sees cleaner fuels making profit contribution by 2030
TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd , Japan's No. 2 oil refiner, expects cleaner fuels such as ammonia, green pellets and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to contribute to its profits by 2030, its president said. Like global energy giants, Idemitsu is changing its portfolio by scaling down...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
Comments / 0