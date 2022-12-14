The agricultural economy is in good shape overall at the end of 2022, despite many challenges like supply chain delays and higher input costs. Those challenges have many in the industry looking to 2023 with some trepidation. However, Stephen Nicholson, global sector strategist for grain and oilseeds with Rabobank, says that nervousness about 2023 has backed off a bit.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO