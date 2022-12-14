Read full article on original website
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Cattle need help when temperature turns bitter
Cows can handle just about any weather event, but there will come a time when even the hardiest of bovines needs some help. For cows in good body condition, that’s usually when temperatures hit a wind chill below 19 degrees, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.
Omaha meat processing company fined, and on probation, for false beef grading records
Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
Corn growers call on Biden to set quick, firm timeline on biotech corn with Mexico
The presidents of 23 state corn grower groups, joined by the president of the National Corn Growers Association, sent a letter to President Biden Dec. 14, calling for him to take additional steps to address the pending decree by Mexico that would block imports of biotech corn. Iowa Corn Growers Association was among the letter’s signatories.
Hardings sort heifers, steers into separate areas for developing
MCHENRY, N.D. – After the month of November was dominated by cold and snowy conditions, some warmer days during the week following Thanksgiving provided relief at Logan and Chelsey Harding's ranch in Eddy County. “We had quite a few nice days that were in the 30s, and it was...
LandLogic: Connecting farmers’ health, identity
Editor’s note: Dr. Mike Rosmann asked Kaila Anderson to furnish this article as a Farm and Ranch Life guest columnist. LandLogic was born in the hallway of my parents’ home, as I studied the aerial photo of our family’s generational farm — the sturdy red barn, weathered windbreak and glistening blue pond never fail to remind me of the peaceful, wide-open spaces and the family closeness that defined my picturesque childhood.
Edge of Ag News
Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are working to ensure a sustainable future for cranberries. Shawn Steffan and David Shapiro Ilan – both research entomologists with the Agricultural Research Service – are working to help growers tap into the potential of two nematode species. The nematodes could help control cranberry pests.
Micro-climate tools pop up on farms
A hundred years ago, weather vanes attached to barn roofs and rain gauges stuck in the ground were the limit to weather forecasting on the average farm. The world has come a long way since then. Today, an increasing number of farmers are getting location-specific weather and soil information. Bayer...
Less stress reduces costs, drug use in cattle
In an era where profit margins for cattle producers can be tight, a change in management practices can increase the effectiveness of vaccines and reduce the need for costly antibiotics, according to a presentation from one of the country’s top animal pharmaceutical companies. In a recent presentation at the...
United Soybean Board gives Tom Oswald Legacy Award
Former Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher and late Iowa farmer Tom Oswald was recognized at the United Soybean Board’s December meeting with the creation of new legacy award. Oswald, of Cleghorn, passed away unexpectedly June 16. He was 63. The Tom Oswald Legacy Award honors an individual, organization or group...
Sustainability efforts to reach broader audience in documentary
CHICAGO — Sixth-generation farmer Michael Ganschow grew up seeing his father and grandfather as leaders in using conservation practices on the family farm in the rolling hills of Bureau County in northern Illinois. “I don’t know any different,” he said of his approach to farming when a documentary featuring...
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
This week’s column is about the second week of deer camp for “The Red Brush Gang.” The gang’s 23 members take residence each fall on public land in northern Juneau County, Wisconsin. We live in our makeshift 18-foot by 36-foot pole barn that is home; we take it down the final day of Wisconsin’s gun-deer season.
Farmers Union members focus on policy at state convention
Policy was the focus of the South Dakota Farmers Union state convention in Huron, Dec. 15-16 in spite of Winter Storm Diaz. “Policy and making it is a big deal to us,” said Dick Kolousek, a Wessington Springs cattle producer who ranches with his wife Janet and son, Scott and his wife, Amber.
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Dec. 14. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by an official state body,” said Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office. “… This is nothing less than historic.”
Farm transition planning meets the four H’s
Since 4-H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The 4-H pledge is simple yet effective:. and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world. Our family has historically concentrated in two project areas...
Be conscious about marketing in 2023
The agricultural economy is in good shape overall at the end of 2022, despite many challenges like supply chain delays and higher input costs. Those challenges have many in the industry looking to 2023 with some trepidation. However, Stephen Nicholson, global sector strategist for grain and oilseeds with Rabobank, says that nervousness about 2023 has backed off a bit.
UDSA lamb buy to help sluggish market
The recent approval of a lamb meat purchase by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is anticipated to help bring balance to a market that has experienced extremes over the last two years. In a recent announcement, the USDA approved the purchase of up to $8 million in lamb products...
Pork checkoff meets goals with task force model
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. There was a time when committees governed the pork industry landscape, but as things happen more rapidly, task forces have become more popular for organizations like the National Pork Board. They identify a problem, determine its cause and how to fix it, and then move on to the next event.
Meteorologist optimistic for spring rains in the Midwest
In the short term, dry weather patterns appear to be sticking around for much of the Midwest, but there are hopes for recharging rains this spring. La Niña appears set for the third year in a row, which is a rarity, said Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. While that means a drier start to the winter, Wolf said there may be some optimism coming to fields in the Midwest region.
