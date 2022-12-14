Read full article on original website
Related
Woman sentenced for mailing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."
‘Crisis on steroids’: Hundreds of migrants released to sleep on streets of El Paso
Some 500 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso, Texas, to fend for themselves Monday as the border city grappled with an overwhelming influx of asylum seekers who have besieged the city and overwhelmed its shelters and border detention facilities. Migrants with nowhere to go were seen lying on mattresses and cardboard boxes in the city’s downtown district after having their claims processed and being let into the country by Border Patrol agents, according to KTSM-TV. The situation, which a local congressman dubbed a “crisis on steroids,” came as some 5,628 asylum seekers were held in temporary US Customs and...
Mountain lion P-22 was 'compassionately euthanized' after showing signs of physical trauma. Here's how he went from a trouble-making cat to a symbol of Los Angeles.
P-22 has been sighted in Griffith Park, home to the Hollywood sign, for years but was eventually captured after "exhibiting signs of distress" according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Steps Being Taken At Great Smoky Mountains National Park To Halt Illegal Parking
In a move to halt illegal roadside parking that greatly impacts the park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews will be installing barriers -- boulders, fencing, and wooden bollards -- to protect the road shoulders. The work will require single-lane road closures at several locations in the park next week...
natureworldnews.com
Batteries vs. Species: Nevada Wildflower Growing Only Lithium Mine Site Declared Endangered
On a high-desert ridge, a lithium mine site is planned to help meet the rising demand for electric car batteries. A Nevada wildflower, which only grows on the very same site, was officially listed as endangered on Wednesday, according to US wildlife officials. Now there seems to be a battle of priorities between batteries as an alternative energy source and saving a species from extinction.
natureworldnews.com
Minneapolis, Minnesota Reports 79 Car Crashes Due to Storm Onslaught
Minnesota saw dozens of vehicular crashes, including in the city of Minneapolis, this week due to a multi-day storm onslaught rampaging throughout the region, leading to widespread traffic disruption and road closures. Minnesota Fatal Car Crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol stated there were 79 crashes statewide between 7:30 a.m. and...
Federal Government on the Hunt for Person Who Killed Protected Grey Wolf in Oregon
The federal government is now searching for the individual who killed a grey wolf in Klamath County, Oregon this past fall. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for killing the federally protected animal. On October 6, 2022, the USFWS found a dead grey wolf near Upper Klamath Lake. This particular wolf was male and had a radio collar, KDRV 13 reports.
pethelpful.com
Story of Senior 'Carriage' Horses Rescued After Being Dumped at Auction Is So Moving
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The Gentle Barn, a nonprofit animal sanctuary operating in three different states - California, Tennessee and Missouri - has plans to open a fourth location in New York. This new sanctuary will focus on rescuing retired carriage horses, an idea that came from the followers and then propelled forward after a horse named Ryder's tragic story went viral over the summer.
natureworldnews.com
Production of Orange in Florida Could Reach at Lowest Level due to Severe Weather and Deadly Disease.
A recent news report said that the production of Florida's oranges or citrus is expected to decline at the lowest level due to the impact of severe weather conditions, hurricanes and disease. It was saddening as many farmers watched the citrus decline and fall to the ground after many months...
natureworldnews.com
US Announces Almost $40 Million Dam Removal Projects to Allow Salmon Passage in Washington State Rivers
Dam removal projects are underway in the state of Washington after years of struggle between destroying or retaining the river barriers deemed by conservationists as hindrance to fish population. Earlier this week, the US announced that the Pacific Northwest state could receive a fund boost to remove some of its...
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Exclusive: A Mama Feral Cat & Her Kitten Are Gifted A Miraculous New Life Together At California’s Largest No-Kill Cat Sanctuary
A holiday miracle occurred early this month, when a feral mama cat, now named Brenda, was reunited with one of her kittens, Brandon, after being hundreds of miles away from each other for weeks. From heart-wrenching to heartwarming, this story serves as a reminder that the lives of all animals’ matter and that every person in this world can make a difference.
Pennsylvania Woman's Heartbreaking Battle to Keep Her Sick Dog
Unable to afford veterinary care, the woman reached out to an animal shelter for help but was told it would provide treatment only if she surrendered her pet.
Florida Shipped More Than 200,000 Pounds of Lettuce to Starving Manatees
Authorities are having lettuce trucked in to feed starving manatees this winter along Florida’s east coast. An innovative program is providing much-needed supplies to the threatened creatures that are struggling to find food due to pollution. As winter nears and water temperatures begin to drop, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral enters its second year.
natureworldnews.com
County Supervisors Agreed To Create a Program To Encourage the Usage of Native Flora in San Diego
The creation of a program to encourage the usage of native flora received county supervisors' approval on Wednesday. The initiative would work to protect animals from the effects of climate change as well as the county's distinctive plant life and natural environmental characteristics. It would also work to conserve water...
Alabama cat ladies found guilty of feeding, trapping stray felines
A pair of Alabama cat ladies were slapped with a suspended jail sentence and fines for feeding and trapping stray cats despite being “repeatedly” warned not to. Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, must pay $100 each, as well as court costs, on top of receiving two years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence, however, is suspended, meaning the women won’t serve time behind bars. Roberts was convicted Tuesday of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, while Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations. “I’m not the first person in Wetumpka to feed...
natureworldnews.com
Millions of People in the United States Will Be Affected by Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions
Wednesday, the catastrophic storm system that demolished houses in the South threatened additional tornadoes, freezing rain, hazardous travel, and power disruptions. At least two people have been killed as a severe winter storm rolls east over the United States, unleashing tornadoes in the south and blanketing others in snow. A...
natureworldnews.com
3 Dead, 20 Injured as Tornado Coursed Through Louisiana and Southeast US, Power Outage Continues for 15,000 Homes
A violent tornado that tore through Louisiana and the Southeast of the US left at least 3 people dead and 20 injured. The power outage is still affecting 15,000 homes. At least three people have died and numerous others have been injured as a result of a severe weather system ripping through the South, which also caused power outages, collapsed homes, and projectiles made of debris.
natureworldnews.com
Toxic Algae Blooms Emerge in Portions Southwest Florida Coastline That Could Cause Fish Kills and Respiratory Risks
Portions of the Southwest Florida Coastline have suffered from toxic algae blooms that cause fish kills and potential respiratory risks. Scientists and researchers called for urgent action to restore the health of the bays. Walking near the Southwest Florida Coastline would be a normal day. However, noticeable algae blooms on...
Long procession of elephants halts safari; 'Look at the baby'
A recent tour of South Africa’s Pilanesberg National Park was halted briefly by a long procession of elephants striding majestically in line across a road. Nombekana Wildlife Safaris and Photography described the scene as “amazing.” The accompanying footage shows elephants of all sizes walking purposefully just yards in front of the group.
Comments / 2