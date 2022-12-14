Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Patrick Beverley’s reported team preference shows he was never a Lakers fit
The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley over the summer and that was the “big move” for the front office. To be fair, at the time, the trade seemed like a genius one. Talen Horton-Tucker was not who the Lakers thought he would be and at worst, Los Angeles got financial freedom after the 2022-23 season.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst tells Danny Green he could be mentioned in Grizzlies trade talks
Trade talk and roster discussions are common on ESPN's NBA shows, but it's not every day that the player in those conversations gets to hear it up close. Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green, as part of his part-time broadcast role with ESPN, joined the "NBA Today" show in studio. While ESPN Senior NBA Reporter Brian Windhorst discussed the outlook of the Grizzlies, he dealt Green a harsh reality of the business.
Cavaliers overcome 3-point struggles, sharpshooting Mavericks to take Saturday victory
The Cleveland Cavaliers had their struggles from long range, but still managed a 100-99 victory in overtime over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night in Cleveland.
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter
The Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball at the moment. Boston has had no hangover so far during the campaign after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season and currently holds the league's best record at 22-7 after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in ...
Warriors offer Wiggins injury update ahead of clash vs. 76ers
Andrew Wiggins' much-needed return to the court could come soon, the Warriors announced Thursday. The forward has missed Golden State's last five games with a right adductor strain and was re-evaluated Thursday in Philadelphia. Following the evaluation. Wiggins was cleared to participate in Warriors practices and shootarounds, though his return...
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player options, and the Washington Wizards now have a big decision to make
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player option, and the front office need to decide if they deal him ahead of the NBA trade deadline
