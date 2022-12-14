Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Washoe County moves forward with ordinance banning non-recreational camping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance an ordinance banning non-recreational camping — a proposal requested by the sheriff to give his office more leeway to clean up homeless encampments in the unincorporated parts of the county. If passed, the...
2news.com
DA's Office Files Challenge to Nevada Board of Pardons amid Commutation Discussion
The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week. If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of...
KOLO TV Reno
USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA announced new investments into a nonprofit that rehabilitates homes for underserved people in Washoe County. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is getting a $50,000 grant to make repairs and improve the condition of 10 low and very low-income households in Cold Springs. The grant...
FOX Reno
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
