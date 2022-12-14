ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA announced new investments into a nonprofit that rehabilitates homes for underserved people in Washoe County. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is getting a $50,000 grant to make repairs and improve the condition of 10 low and very low-income households in Cold Springs. The grant...
FOX Reno

Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein

RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
KOLO TV Reno

1 dead after car collision Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
FOX Reno

More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
