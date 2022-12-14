Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Twins agree to deal with 2-time All-Star slugger
All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has agreed to a free agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
Why the Yankees Haven't Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet
An MLB insider gave an update on New York's mission to unload Donaldson and Hicks
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same...
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
San Francisco Giants lose Carlos Rodon: 3 options to replace All-Star in rotation
Despite landing star shortstop Carlos Correa, MLB free agency has not been friendly to the San Francisco Giants. They were
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Reliever Announces a Big Surprise on Social Media
He had some very exciting news to share.
Is Michael Conforto next in line for a big contract?
Andrew Benintendi signing with the Chicago White Sox on Friday means that Michael Conforto could be the next outfielder to sign. Conforto missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old free agent outfielder reportedly is looking for a two-year deal with the option to terminate his contract after one year.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
