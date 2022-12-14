Read full article on original website
Related
Best iPad deals for December 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Apple announced a new model of iPad pro (from £899, Apple.com) in October, so we’re starting to see discounts on the previous generation. There are also savings to be had on the current-generation iPad, which only launched earlier in 2022, and those looking for a smaller tablet will be pleased to know we’ve found a discount on the pocket-sized iPad mini too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up...
Hurry! Nintendo Switch bundle drops to $299 in last-minute Christmas deal
If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, these Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED deals are for you. Our pick of the two is the Nintendo Switch bundle deal that comes with the console and Mario Kart 8 deluxe game (plus 3 months online membership). Right now you can get that over at Best Buy for a price of $299 (opens in new tab). Seeing the console alone retails for that price, this is a great deal. And the best part? It'll ship in time for Christmas! (For context, the exact same deal is $362 over at Walmart).
The best PC speakers in December 2022
Use the best PC speakers to maximise your listening experience when surfing the web, creating or gaming. Get the most out of your computer with the best PC speakers. Whether you're gaming, creating or just surfing YouTube, high-quality audio will make a world of difference over your standard laptop speakers or cheaper alternatives.
These are the lowest Wacom One prices in December 2022
We've put this page together with the single goal of finding all the best Wacom One prices currently available. Wacom One is the drawing tablet's entry into the budget level of things, and we're fans. For creatives in the US, there are some amazing deals to be had on the...
Apple Christmas sale: The best holiday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more
Finding great deals in the Apple Christmas sale is a brilliant way to save money on gifts for loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season. With just 11 days to go until the big day, time is running out to get that perfect present. But the good news is there's some amazing offers to be had, all of which can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022
When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4: which is the best craft machine for you?
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4 is a battle between two of the best cutting machines available to crafters. Both are fast, precise and versatile cutting machines that can handle a wide range of materials. They come with each brand's bespoke software and have enthusiastic communities of users. Both...
The best iPad alternatives in 2022
The best iPad alternatives give you the power and features of Apple's tablet, but without the price tag. Some of them will even offer up different features that the iPad lacks. The likes of Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft dominate this space but there are some other players, such as Amazon, you might want to consider too.
The best markers in 2022
Every creative needs a set of the best markers. Whether or not marker pen is your chosen medium for creating artwork, playing around with marker pens can be a great way to experiment. Also, blocking out the basic shapes of your creation in marker pen and examining its silhouette can be a great way to examine whether your idea is going to work in another medium.
Adobe Cyber Monday deal still has 2 days left!
Adobe's fantastic deal on its popular Creative Cloud suite is running out soon. Software giant Adobe offered up 40% off the price of its popular Creative Cloud suite (opens in new tab) over Black Friday, and the good news it that this deal is still going! Those living in Europe and plenty of other territories across the world, including Canada and Australia, get the full discount. In the States, it's not quite as much, with 27% knocked off the price (opens in new tab) – still a decent saving.
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse review: ultra-lightweight gamer gives you the slip
Singularly focused on FPS games, the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse is compact, ultra-lightweight and has fantastic optical sensor DPI specs. However, it's perhaps too light and slight for serious creatives who want their mouse to work perfectly for both creative work and after-hours play, and its price point puts too many other capable mice into contention for the Katar Elite to be a top option for them.
Hurry! The MacBook Air's price has plummeted by $200 in unmissable deal
If you missed the best MacBook deals this Black Friday, we've got good news. The brilliant MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is right now at the Black Friday low of $799.99, (opens in new tab) down from $999, over at Amazon. A perfect Christmas present, if we've ever seen one. We've...
Forget the Apple Watch, this '80s Coca-Cola timepiece is all I want for Christmas
Watches have come a long way over the years. No longer restricted to such mundane functions as telling the time, which, after all, we can now do by looking at our phones, devices like Apple Watch can monitor our health, devise exercise routines, control other devices, open doors and fire lasers that cut through metal.
Huion Inspiroy Dial 2: a professional quality drawing tablet for less
The Inspiroy Dial 2 is the latest mid-level tablet from Huion. This is a small-ish drawing tablet but actually manages an excellent 10.5 x 6.56 inch workspace. The smooth coating ensures it feels good to draw on while the new battery-free pen offers a natural sensation. Those dual dials are superb, and enable you to customise and access tools at your finger tips, zooming in and out of art or dialling back opacity feels natural. This is a great drawing tablet and offers good value for money, but the package is let down by the lack of a USB-C adapter and no app form ChromeOS.
Sadly, we might not get a USB-C iPhone until the iPhone 17
There was much excitement in October when the European Council approved legislation that will require many consumer electronic devices to feature a USB-C charging port. The new rule, which is designed to reduce waste, covers phones so would seem to mean that Apple will have to give us what almost everyone already wants – an iPhone with USB-C instead of the company's own Lightning cable.
Dell Pro Webcam review: zooms in on the right stuff
The Dell Pro Webcam looks unassuming, but its anonymous cylinder casing contains secrets of technical wonders – for a webcam, at least. Intuitive AI auto-framing and incredibly sharp and warm QHD video quality puts it several notches above native laptop/desktop cams, and at a reasonable price point for such a premium piece of kit. The mic is pedestrian, but that's the only tiny drawback here.
The new Fortnite PS5 graphics are out of this world
Fortnite Battle Royale already boasted some pretty clean graphics on PS5, but it's just got a major upgrade. Epic Games has added new enhancements unleashed through Unreal Engine 5.1 in the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. Geometry and lighting...
Horizon Forbidden West review: a large world you've explored before
Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5 and PS4 game for anyone who loved Horizon Zero Dawn. On PS5 it's a visual spectacle, and I'm still wowed that Sony has managed to get this running on a PS4. But even though it sands down its predecessor’s rough edges, I'm left feeling it's a little too similar to the original and doesn't really take the series in any new directions.
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: a budget-friendly Apple Pencil lookalike
The NovaPlus A8 Duo is aesthetically very similar to the Apple Pencil, with a few added features for ease, but it’s actually a much cheaper alternative. Ergonomically designed with simplicity in mind, it offers both wired and magnetic charging, but crucially doesn’t have pressure sensitivity, making it unsuited for experienced or professional artists looking for the full-bodied Apple Pencil experience. However, it’s much cheaper, and works fantastically as a general-use and writing stylus.
Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy
There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire. That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0