Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?
On-chain data shows the number of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen recently, something that could help fuel a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Shown Increasing Demand Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been an increasing demand...
Meme coins Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Big Eyes Coin (BIG) outperforms Ripple (XRP)
Despite having a much lower market cap, the meme coin Toon Finance Token TFT has outperformed Ripple XRP in 2022. This is due to several factors such as the low circulating supply of TFT, its use of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the viral status that memes have acquired on social media worldwide.
Leverage The Crypto Market Downturn to Buy Rocketize, The Sandbox, and Fantom Cheaply
The prices of cryptocurrencies like the Sandbox (SAND) and Fantom (FTM) have fallen significantly and are currently relatively cheaper. Also, Rocketize (JATO) is running a pre-sale where the development team is offering JATO tokens for less than their future potential worth. But why should you care?. Typically, seasoned crypto traders...
Bitcoin Plummets Below $17,000 After Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work For Binance
The Bitcoin price has once again fallen below the $17,000 mark after it became known that the auditing firm Mazars will pause its work with Binance. Already in the last few days, rumors and FUD about Binance intensified. As NewsBTC reported, investors are worried that Binance is not keeping enough...
Analyst Review Crypto Prices: Polygon, Snowfall Protocol & Bitcoin Cash
The revelation that the upcoming Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will create a new layer of transactions and charge lower transaction fees than existing networks like Polygon (Matic) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has kicked off a frenzy in the cryptocurrency market. Analysts already weigh this new project’s possibilities and why they believe it may have a brighter future than its competitors.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why BTC Could Still Tumble Below $16K
Bitcoin price failed to clear $18,000 and corrected lower. BTC is signaling bearish signs and might even start a fresh decline in the coming sessions. Bitcoin started a downward move and traded below the $17,600 support. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Tron Price Prediction: Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron price is up over 5% and showing positive signs above $0.055 against the US Dollar. TRX could outperform bitcoin and rise further towards $0.060. Tron price is trading in a positive zone well above the $0.0520 pivot level against the US dollar. The price is showing positive signs above...
Benefits Of The Next Big Coin In Crypto Toon Finance (TFT) DEX new Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Everyone Is Talking About Toon Finance Because Of Benefits the project offers. The cryptocurrency market has a wide variety of coins for sale. Despite this, Toon Finance is the most popular internet trend now dominating the industry. It swept into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing a large number of currently used cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about Toon Finance and its benefits, you’ve come to the right spot.
What Happens If Crypto Exchange Binance Bust Like FTX and Terra?
Binance bust will create huge impact on the entire crypto market including bitcoin. ETHW, USDC, XDC, XCN, CSPR, BSV relatively remain unaffected even after Binance bust. In the crypto market, a lot can change within a day. In May, the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) crashed after Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, engaged in market manipulation.
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
ADA Price Sheds 5% In The Last 7 Days Even As Trade Volume Soars
Cardano has been on the downside since ADA reached an all-time-high of $3.10 back in September 2021. As of writing, the 9th top crypto has dropped 5% in the last seven days. In comparison, major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum lost over 4.5%, and Bitcoin shed 2% in the same timeframe. However,...
Polkadot And Cronos Are Easy Investments But Can Not Gain Huge Profits As Dogeliens Token Do.
Life is said to be like a race; you run for the money or fail in this world. Therefore, every setup or individual is trying the only thing, and that is to make money for themselves. The only exception to this rule is the wonderful cryptocurrency Dogeliens Token (DOGET). Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has recently joined the market, and people are investing in it with all their money. The reason is that Dogeliens Token (DOGET) don’t make money for themselves. Instead, it gives you safe investment protocols.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Continues To Decline – What’s Causing The Drop?
The past few days have seen a decline in the price of crypto assets such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), with inflation and other macroeconomic factors in play, as other cryptocurrencies registered gains. Macroeconomic factors have historically impacted crypto prices. Recently, the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) levels in the market...
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Turn Bullish After 14 Months
The bitcoin price has seen a minor rally ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held relatively strong despite the hawkish outlook from the US central bank. A look at the daily chart of BTC shows that the price managed to hold above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the release of CPI data, bitcoin seems ready for a consolidation phase for now.
The Three Cryptocurrencies Using Uncommon Patterns To Succeed Are Solana, IOTA, and Dogeliens
With the high rate of competition out there, both new and existing cryptocurrencies have to offer something unique to survive. Dogeliens (DOGET) is one of the three cryptos below that proves this fact. Stay tuned!. Solana Is A Publicly Successful Crypto. Solana (SOL) has been steadfast in growth because it...
Best Tokens to Buy in Crypto Winter: RTC, USDT & BNB
We are now in a crypto winter – meaning that digital asset prices have taken a significant hit in recent months. On the other hand, this an excellent opportunity for investors to buy a range of crypto tokens at a discounted price. This guide ranks the best crypto winter...
What’s Next For Investors As Cardano Threatens To Slip Further?
The Cardano price continued to depict a strong bearish influence in the market. The coin lost over 7% of its value over the last 24 hours. On a weekly time frame, ADA was down by 14%. The extended price pullback might continue, so investors should be wary of their next move.
Top 3 Visionary Blockchain Projects To Buy In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Solana
When Blockchain technology was developed, the major focus was finance but with cryptocurrency projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL), the vision for Blockchain technology has expanded to include other industries such as health and entertainment. This article talks about these three cryptocurrencies and...
End Of Litecoin Rally? LTC Plunges 7% In Last 24 Hours
Litecoin has observed a plunge of more than 7% in the last 24 hours, suggesting that the coin’s bullish momentum may have come to an end. Litecoin Drops Hard TodayS But Is Up 20% In The Last Month. While the rest of the crypto market was struggling, LTC enjoyed...
CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System
Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
