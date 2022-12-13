Read full article on original website
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution
The “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name. Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a...
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
Where another Trump presidency could take America
The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.
iheart.com
LOOK: Former President Trump Makes Controversial Comments
Former President Trump is calling for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election in a post on the social network Truth Social. Trump, referring to Twitter suppressing a New York Post article on Hunter Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, wrote that a "massive fraud" of this type would allow for the termination of all rules and regulations, even those found in the Constitution.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors.
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
Trump poses with QAnon conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago event
Former President Donald Trump posed for a photo with a prominent QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at an event hosted at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday. The 76-year-old former president was photographed with Liz Crokin, a far-right figure featured in the HBO Docuseries “Q: Into the Storm,” at a fundraiser held by America Futures at his lavish club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. “Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago,” Crokin wrote in a post on her social media platforms, sharing photos and videos from the event. “Some of the...
Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country
A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.
Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Threaten The American Way of Life
The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
Pence vividly describes details of his private chat with Trump after January 6 riot
During a CNN town hall, former Vice President Mike Pence details his meeting with former President Donald Trump following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
