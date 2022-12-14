Read full article on original website
What Has The Blacklist's Mozhan Marnò Been Up To Since Leaving The Show?
NBC's "The Blacklist" has always been a show set apart by its unusually rich and engaging character work amidst the weekly cases and procedural thrills, from Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) himself down to each of the principal cast members. And the character of Samar Navabi was no exception. A Mossad agent from Iran who joins the FBI Blacklist task force on Season 2, Samar took some time to really come into her own on the show, as the second season's initial run of episodes favored mystery and suspense over her motives as an agent. But as more of Samar's past was revealed and she proved her mettle as a true team member, she became one of the show's most compelling characters — aided, of course, by Mozhan Marnò's consistently strong performance in the role.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
I Just Got Asked Out By My Mom's Ex-Boyfriend — I Want To Say Yes, But Should I?
"He texted me to ask me out to coffee... I want to say yes."
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
How House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke And Emma D'Arcy Really Felt About Aemond Losing An Eye
"House of the Dragon" brought the world of Westeros back to television in a big way. Serving as a prequel to "Game of Thrones," and based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, the first season of "House of the Dragon" was a big hit for HBO and reinvigorated fan interest after the divisive response to the final season of "Game of Thrones." As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a pretty stellar 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite a bit higher than the 55% Tomatometer for Season 8 of "Game of Thrones."
Ash's English Voice Actors Pen Emotional Goodbyes For The Pokémon Legend
If you're a fan of the anime wing of the "Pokémon" franchise, you already know the bittersweet news that after 25 years in the arena, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are saying farewell as the show's main protagonists, ending Ash's epic journey to become the very best (like no one ever was). If you grew up watching "Pokémon" in its various animated incarnations over the years, it's a little bit of a shock to the system. And now, both of the performers who have given English-language voice to Ash Ketchum have made their own farewell announcements to the character.
Sadie Sink Defends Duffer Brothers' Decision Not To Kill Off Max In Stranger Things Season 4
Over the course of the last four seasons, "Stranger Things" has handily become one of the boldest and most exciting shows in the streaming space. Combining nostalgia with effective sci-fi/horror storytelling, the 1980s-set Netflix series follows a group of adults and teenagers as they work to uncover the mysteries of an alternate reality known as The Upside Down, as well as vast government conspiracies to harness the monsters and dark energy that lie within that realm.
Chicago P.D. Fans Think Marina Squerciati Delivers Some Of The Best Acted Scenes
Content warning: This article discusses intense scenes involving miscarriage. There are many great actors in all shows of the "One Chicago" franchise, but because human beings love comparing things, fans have been known to pick their favorite characters and actors from the shows. The law enforcement corner of this fictional Windy City universe isn't exempt from such comparisons, either. The ten seasons of "Chicago P.D." are full of powerhouse performances, of course. For instance, the gruff leader of the Intelligence Unit, Hank Voight, is a convincing enough character that actor Jason Beghe himself thinks of Voight as a real person.
Kate Winslet Gives Definitive Answer About Whether Jack Would've Fit On The Door In Titanic
Following its theatrical premiere in May of 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" beat a record held by "Titanic" before it, becoming the film to earn the most money domestically for distributor Paramount Pictures in the company's history. While "Titanic" is no longer number one, the fact that its financial success was significant enough to hold onto that spot between its premiere in December of 1997 and mid-2022 speaks to just how successful James Cameron's historical epic became at the time of its release.
Montana Jordan Wishes He Could Forget Stuffing His Face With Tater Tots While Filming Young Sheldon
As we grow up, there tend to be moments we wish we could forget, whether embarrassing, awkward, or just absolutely trauma-inducing. Beloved "Young Sheldon" character Georgie Cooper and Montana Jordan, the actor behind him, are no different. Jordan has a moment he wishes he could forget, and it comes from working on set.
Why The Family Guy Creators Wanted To Get Carrie Fisher On The Show
Over its 21-season run, "Family Guy" has amassed numerous celebrity guests while following a no-holds-barred approach to comedy. Many Hollywood A-listers have lent their talents to the series, including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and Betty White, but few have had as prominent of a role as the great Carrie Fisher.
Donnie Wahlberg Begged The Blue Bloods Writers To Make Danny Reagan A Mets Fan
"Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, which has been protecting the people of Manhattan for generations. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is the Big Apple's police commissioner, and his children have taken on different roles to help protect New Yorkers. That includes Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), an NYPD detective and Frank's eldest son. Danny is known for his tough exterior and is unafraid to confront criminals and sometimes even his family. While Danny and the rest of his family work to stop crime in its tracks, "Blue Bloods" makes sure to pay homage to the city that is at the center of each episode, which includes shooting in New York City, though it was nearly filmed in Toronto.
Fans May Never Know How The M3GAN Doll Was Made
Little girls are surely second-guessing asking for a doll for Christmas if they've seen the trailers for the upcoming sci-fi horror film "M3GAN." Likewise, any adults who have a doll collection might be starting to grow weary of them. But it's just a doll, right?. Universal Pictures has been fueling...
Whatever Happened To Charlotte From Lucifer?
In the vein of many supernatural dramas before it, "Lucifer" has been host to a collection of inventive and ultimately entertaining villains. Taking on the time-honored tradition of past series like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Lucifer" implements season-long antagonists that push its characters to understand something about themselves. And when it comes to everyone's favorite Devil (Tom Ellis), no villain had more to teach him than his mother, The Goddess (Tricia Helfer). After millennia of being locked away in Hell, The Goddess returns and takes over the body of defense attorney Charlotte Richards. Through her shenanigans, Lucifer overcomes his abandonment issues and eventually finds a way to release her. But the casting of the character is even more brilliant than making the Devil himself struggle with his Freudian issues.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
April Bowlby Says Working With The Gifted Doom Patrol Cast Makes Her More Talented - Exclusive
There's nothing quite like working with people who make you better, and not everyone can say that their coworkers inspire them. Of course, acting is a unique position to be in, given that casts work together for huge chunks of time and even live together on occasion. Those kinds of long hours, on-set bonding, and tapping into their most vulnerable emotions on a daily basis make for tight-knit casts.
Why That '70s Show Fans Are Still So Divided Over Eric
Eric Forman (Topher Grace) has all the traits of a classic sitcom lead. Clever and funny, he is the character who is the window for the audience. We have followed him on the beginnings of his romantic journey with Donna (Laura Prepon) and the push-and-pull dynamic with everyone's favorite '70s dad, Red (Kurtwood Smith). Unlike his troubling-making circle, Eric always strives to do the right thing. He is reluctant to disobey his father and loyal to a fault. These hallmarks make him a relatable protagonist and viewers were happy to return to the circle in the basement every week to watch his adventures.
