FanSided

3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
NBC Sports

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
