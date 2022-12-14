The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.

