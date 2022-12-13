ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds

PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
LENEXA, KS
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
“The Deadliest Drug”

From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
SHAWNEE, KS

