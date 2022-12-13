Read full article on original website
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Two Americas: Group working to combat dentist shortage in Kansas, Missouri
Kansas and Missouri continue dealing with shortage of dentists that dates back to 20 years. Reporter Megan Abundis spoke with those impacted by the crisis, and a group working to solve the problem.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
A City in Missouri makes the list of Cities “Better” in Winter
Does winter make your city better or worse? Most cities are always worse during the winter, but apparently, one travel website thinks that a major city in Missouri is better during the winter than any other time of the year. According to the travel website cntraveler.com, Kansas City, Missouri is...
‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City
A woman is hospitalized after Kansas City police say someone threw a rock through the window of her car, hitting her in the head.
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary Knight
Front of the house.Photo byGoogle Maps. On October 18, 2003, the Wiliam Baker and Mary Knight House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house is located at 3534 Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss brings mental health awareness into spotlight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The tributes have been pouring in all day for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the longtime DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show show, who died by suicide. He was just 40 years old. His death brought more awareness toward men’s mental health, especially during the holiday season....
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
kttn.com
Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds
PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
KMBC.com
Family: Metro-native sports journalist died due to undetected health issue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him." The wife of a sports journalist from the Kansas City area who died while covering a World Cup match in Qatar says his death was the result of natural causes. Grant Wahl was covering a...
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Kansas woman dies after car strikes rock wall at private home
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, was westbound Metropolitan Avenue at the intersection of South 32nd Street. The driver lost control...
Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
“The Deadliest Drug”
From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
