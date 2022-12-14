Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
9 players 76ers could trade for
The Sixers are winners of three straight, and with four more coming up at home, it is possible this is the beginning of a run that puts them back among the East’s elite.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
NBC Sports
With Flyers ranked 30th in goals, Tortorella benches his top scorer vs. Rangers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers are scoring 2.39 goals per game, the third fewest in the NHL. They've scored two or fewer goals 18 times through 31 games. They have three wins over their last 19 games (3-11-5), a stretch in which they've scored just 2.16 goals per game.
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
NBC Sports
Ex-NBA player calls Celtics' recent 4-2 road trip 'terrible' in stunning take
The Boston Celtics just completed a six-game road trip during which they earned a 4-2 record and beat some very talented teams and several of the top 15 players in the world. And yet, that wasn't good enough for former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson. Not even close, actually.
NBC Sports
Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
NBC Sports
Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury
The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the...
James Harden Takes Aim at Nets After KD Trade Request
The guard addressed his trade from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last year.
NBC Sports
Revisiting Bol Bol's unique role in shaping Celtics' current roster
In case you haven't been paying attention, the Orlando Magic appear to have found a unicorn in Bol Bol. The son of former NBA big man Manute Bol is playing like a point guard in a (very) oversized center's body. At 7-foot-2, he's been doing things that 7-foot-2 humans shouldn't be able to do, like this:
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
atozsports.com
Bears get a dose of bad news ahead of big showdown with Eagles
The Chicago Bears are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend for a huge NFL showdown. Philadelphia looks like the best team in the NFL right now while the Bears are hoping to show that they aren’t far away from competing in the NFC. A win for Chicago...
NBC Sports
Brown could become first Celtics player to achieve this feat since Bird
Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best season of his NBA career, and he's on pace to become the first Boston Celtics player to accomplish an impressive statistical feat since Larry Bird. Brown enters Friday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins, Avalanche have inquired about a Jonathan Toews trade
Patrick Kane generates most of the headlines among the Chicago Blackhawks players who've been mentioned in trade rumors and speculation ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, but don't forget about Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks captain, like Kane, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially...
NBC Sports
Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton
Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
76ers Injury Notes: Tyrese Maxey Concerns, Melton Returns?
Who practiced for the 76ers on Tuesday?
NBC Sports
Robert Williams gets standing ovation on debut for Celtics, then shows why they missed him
Robert Williams is back with the Celtics. After missing the first 29 games of the season following a second knee surgery, Williams made his season debut for Boston Friday night against Orlando. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd. Then Williams made a few plays...
NBC Sports
The 49ers have a dilemma over the final three weeks of the regular season
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real...
Comments / 0