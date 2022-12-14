ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road

PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
NBC Sports

Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury

The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Revisiting Bol Bol's unique role in shaping Celtics' current roster

In case you haven't been paying attention, the Orlando Magic appear to have found a unicorn in Bol Bol. The son of former NBA big man Manute Bol is playing like a point guard in a (very) oversized center's body. At 7-foot-2, he's been doing things that 7-foot-2 humans shouldn't be able to do, like this:
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined

PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Bears get a dose of bad news ahead of big showdown with Eagles

The Chicago Bears are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend for a huge NFL showdown. Philadelphia looks like the best team in the NFL right now while the Bears are hoping to show that they aren’t far away from competing in the NFC. A win for Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Brown could become first Celtics player to achieve this feat since Bird

Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best season of his NBA career, and he's on pace to become the first Boston Celtics player to accomplish an impressive statistical feat since Larry Bird. Brown enters Friday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins, Avalanche have inquired about a Jonathan Toews trade

Patrick Kane generates most of the headlines among the Chicago Blackhawks players who've been mentioned in trade rumors and speculation ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, but don't forget about Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks captain, like Kane, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton

Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
AMES, IA

