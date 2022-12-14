ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Fire burns outbuilding in Ford City

Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Ford City Thursday afternoon and Kern County Fire Department investigators are investigating. The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Van Buren. Firefighters contained it to the one building. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in alleged DUI crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records. Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crews extinguish building fire in Oildale: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
OILDALE, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA

