Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man seriously injured when suspected DUI driver struck him, pinned against vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly struck by a DUI driver and pinned between two vehicles in central Bakersfield Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street regarding a...
Taft Midway Driller
Fire burns outbuilding in Ford City
Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Ford City Thursday afternoon and Kern County Fire Department investigators are investigating. The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Van Buren. Firefighters contained it to the one building. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Dense fog advisory in effect in parts of Kern County, likely affecting visibilities on roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for parts of Kern County in effect until Saturday morning. National Weather Service forecasters in Hanford issued the advisory for Friday night and expires at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The advisory warns of a “high transportation risk” along multiple highways […]
Bakersfield Now
132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
Bakersfield Police Department and CHP team up for Traffic Enforcement Operation
The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol conducted a joint Traffic Enforcement Operation in the Bakersfield area on Wednesday, December 15th.
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
Bakersfield Channel
Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Man ordered to trial in alleged DUI crash that killed 2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records. Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and […]
Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
Bakersfield Now
Crews extinguish building fire in Oildale: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper […]
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Lifeless dog, suffering from smoke inhalation, brought back with K9 oxygen treatment at east Bakersfield fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fire just off Union Avenue Wednesday afternoon gutted two units at an apartment complex, displaced more than two dozen people and killed a family pet. But there is a single ray of good news in this tragedy. It was a little after 4 p.m. when flames erupted at an apartment unit […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man charged with being felon in possession of ammunition: DOJ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 33-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Myron Raphael Tucker is accused of an incident on May 10, 2022 when he allegedly threw a loaded firearm...
Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated
A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.
