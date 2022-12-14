WATSEKA - The Hoopeston Area basketball team dropped their first conference game of the season to Milford at the Watseka Christmas Tournament on Thursday. Despite seven players contributing to the final outcome, the Cornjerkers (4-6, 1-1) came up short, 70-67. Anthony Zamora led Hoopeston's scoring effort with 19 points. Preston VanDeVeer finished the night with a 13-point effort. Kendrick Sigrill, who hauled down 12 rebounds, and Wyatt Eisenman chipped in 12 points apiece. Owen Root added another 8 points, Mason Rush finished with 2 points, and Ethan Steiner added one more in the conference loss.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO