Champaign, IL

Photo of the Day | December 17, 2022

St. Joseph - SJO's Kaytlyn Baker makes a huge effort to dribble past Mahomet-Seymour's Savannah Orgeron down the baseline during their 2nd Annual Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament game on November 17. The three-sport senior for the Spartans was held scoreless as St. Joseph-Ogden fell to the 34-29 to the Bulldogs on the final day of the tournament.
DANVILLE, IL
Prep Sports Notebook | Hoopeston drops close game at Watseka tourney, SJO picks up win

WATSEKA - The Hoopeston Area basketball team dropped their first conference game of the season to Milford at the Watseka Christmas Tournament on Thursday. Despite seven players contributing to the final outcome, the Cornjerkers (4-6, 1-1) came up short, 70-67. Anthony Zamora led Hoopeston's scoring effort with 19 points. Preston VanDeVeer finished the night with a 13-point effort. Kendrick Sigrill, who hauled down 12 rebounds, and Wyatt Eisenman chipped in 12 points apiece. Owen Root added another 8 points, Mason Rush finished with 2 points, and Ethan Steiner added one more in the conference loss.
HOOPESTON, IL
Saint Joseph, IL
