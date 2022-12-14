Why this point guard has high hopes for Nokomis boys basketball

NOKOMIS — Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann moved to point guard midway through last season.

He showed strong command in Tuesday’s 53-38 nonconference boys basketball victory over Pana.

Aumann scored 12 of the team’s 16 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points. He shot 10 of 15 from the field. That included 5 of 6 with two 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

“It was definitely an experience for me because that was the first time in any of my years of basketball playing point guard,” Aumann said of the transition. “I like it, I like the pressure. I'm glad I'm the one in late games, and I'm glad I have teammates to pass it to that I can trust and know that they'll make the right play.”

Aumann steered the offense and attacked at the right moments, Nokomis coach Dan DeWerff said.

“I thought from start to finish on both ends of the floor, he played his most complete game this year,” DeWerff said. “He threw himself in our defense and offensively, he was smart aggressive.

“I thought we were the team that tried to get the 50/50 balls, dive on the floor for loose balls, and I think that, combined with some individual performances, helped out the win.”

Always something to learn

Aumann earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state special mention in Class 1A last winter. The all-MSM Conference first team pick engineered 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game and shot 52.2% from the floor in spite shouldering a new role.

“My coaches and teammates have just been helping me day in, day out make that transition,” Aumann said, “and I'm still not there and they're always teaching me new things. Every day is a day to get better.”

That supporting cast has been a constant salve for Aumann.

“Last year he became our point guard and I think now he's definitely filled that role well,” junior forward Reece Lohman said. “I love it when he's got the ball in his hands because I know something's going to happen.”

’Hard team to stop’

That trademark 1-2-2 zone defense has been a source of comfort, too.

NHS (5-3) forced 13 turnovers and limited the Panthers to 11 of 42 (26.2%) shooting from the hardwood. Ace Armstrong led the Panthers (3-3) with 14 points while Devon Peebles had 11 points and eight rebounds.

That opportunistic defense has long been a staple at NHS, Aumann said.

Lohman particularly dominated the front court with at least a couple of blocks in the first half. He ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.

“We work on it every day in practice nonstop,” Lohman said. “I'd say about 75% of our practices are just simply defense. And that's what we score off of and clearly helps the blocks.”

Sophomore guard/forward Ian Keller handles the point on defense.

“I wouldn't say it gives me a rest at all,” Aumann said of Keller. “But he's quick and he's super athletic, and it's fun having him as the defensive point. The kid just works hard.”

Aumann is a three-sport athlete. He not only plays baseball as a center fielder for NHS but also soccer as a center forward with the Raymond Lincolnwood co-op.

His focus is squarely on the present.

“We've had a rough start ... and we know that we are a lot better than our record shows as Reece Lohman said,” said Aumann, who is undecided about after high school. “I think after a big win tonight, the only direction to go is up. I feel like if we keep working like we have been and trusting each other, and the coaches and players are on the same page, we will be a hard team to stop.”

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Why this point guard has high hopes for Nokomis boys basketball