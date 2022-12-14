ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, IL

Why this point guard has high hopes for Nokomis boys basketball

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rSIp_0jhuzR4x00

NOKOMIS — Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann moved to point guard midway through last season.

He showed strong command in Tuesday’s 53-38 nonconference boys basketball victory over Pana.

Aumann scored 12 of the team’s 16 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points. He shot 10 of 15 from the field. That included 5 of 6 with two 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

“It was definitely an experience for me because that was the first time in any of my years of basketball playing point guard,” Aumann said of the transition. “I like it, I like the pressure. I'm glad I'm the one in late games, and I'm glad I have teammates to pass it to that I can trust and know that they'll make the right play.”

Aumann steered the offense and attacked at the right moments, Nokomis coach Dan DeWerff said.

“I thought from start to finish on both ends of the floor, he played his most complete game this year,” DeWerff said. “He threw himself in our defense and offensively, he was smart aggressive.

“I thought we were the team that tried to get the 50/50 balls, dive on the floor for loose balls, and I think that, combined with some individual performances, helped out the win.”

Always something to learn

Aumann earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state special mention in Class 1A last winter. The all-MSM Conference first team pick engineered 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game and shot 52.2% from the floor in spite shouldering a new role.

“My coaches and teammates have just been helping me day in, day out make that transition,” Aumann said, “and I'm still not there and they're always teaching me new things. Every day is a day to get better.”

That supporting cast has been a constant salve for Aumann.

“Last year he became our point guard and I think now he's definitely filled that role well,” junior forward Reece Lohman said. “I love it when he's got the ball in his hands because I know something's going to happen.”

’Hard team to stop’

That trademark 1-2-2 zone defense has been a source of comfort, too.

NHS (5-3) forced 13 turnovers and limited the Panthers to 11 of 42 (26.2%) shooting from the hardwood. Ace Armstrong led the Panthers (3-3) with 14 points while Devon Peebles had 11 points and eight rebounds.

That opportunistic defense has long been a staple at NHS, Aumann said.

Lohman particularly dominated the front court with at least a couple of blocks in the first half. He ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.

“We work on it every day in practice nonstop,” Lohman said. “I'd say about 75% of our practices are just simply defense. And that's what we score off of and clearly helps the blocks.”

Sophomore guard/forward Ian Keller handles the point on defense.

“I wouldn't say it gives me a rest at all,” Aumann said of Keller. “But he's quick and he's super athletic, and it's fun having him as the defensive point. The kid just works hard.”

Aumann is a three-sport athlete. He not only plays baseball as a center fielder for NHS but also soccer as a center forward with the Raymond Lincolnwood co-op.

His focus is squarely on the present.

“We've had a rough start ... and we know that we are a lot better than our record shows as Reece Lohman said,” said Aumann, who is undecided about after high school. “I think after a big win tonight, the only direction to go is up. I feel like if we keep working like we have been and trusting each other, and the coaches and players are on the same page, we will be a hard team to stop.”

Contact Bill Welt: 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Why this point guard has high hopes for Nokomis boys basketball

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison

Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois College student accused of armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Body found in Sangamon River

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
PETERSBURG, IL
capitolwolf.com

Two arson attacks at area schools

TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
WARRENSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building

A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended

WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Pedestrian Who Died On I-55 Identified

More details are emerging about the incident that left one man dead and closed down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Illinois State Police describe the incident as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. They say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound 55 at milepost 96. Coroner Jim Allmon has identified him as Edwin Bartosh of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy