Tucson, AZ

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood

Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal

This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location

Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.

Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
