Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Bureau of Indian Affairs adjusts electric power rates for the San Carlos Irrigation Project in Arizona
News Release U.S. Department of the InteriorBureau of Indian Affairs The Bureau of Indian Affairs today announced final electric power rate increases for the San Carlos Irrigation Project-Power Division for the first time in over 16 years. The final electric power rate increases have been published ...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
Salvation Army needs volunteers for Christmas dinner
The Salvation Army of Tucson is asking for multiple volunteers to help with its annual Christmas dinner.
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
Real News Network
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal
This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 17
The 28th annual Downtown Parade of Lights is Saturday evening, Dec. 17 in Armory Park. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
biztucson.com
Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location
Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
KOLD-TV
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage
Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday. Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
Comments / 0