Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Fe Reporter
City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal
A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
Santa Fe Reporter
City Council Postpones Old Pecos Trail Vote
The Santa Fe City Council will resume discussion at its first meeting in January regarding a controversial development plan for Old Pecos Trail. The Council voted at about 11 pm last night to pause the hearing, following a long night of testimony regarding the proposal, which would rezone approximately 9.59 acres—as recommended by the Planning Commission last summer—to allow for a 25-lot subdivision. Residents have expressed concern about traffic, as well as the corridor’s designation as a scenic roadway. “I don’t think given the level of interest and concern, I don’t think you want this governing body voting on this at 2:30 in the morning,” Mayor Alan Webber said, noting that while postponing until next year was “inconvenient,” doing so would “render a much better process and a much better outcome, regardless of the outcome, it won’t be done at 3 in the morning with exhausted residents and exhausted Council members.” Webber also requested residents who had testified last night return to the Jan. 11 hearing; Council members agreed that perhaps having the hearing earlier in the night at its next meeting—it was the final item on last night’s agenda—might help curtail another late night. The mayor and councilors also named specific people from the hearing they hope will return to answer questions.
Comments / 0