US Coast Guard saves a dozen migrants off Sunset Beach shore

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Suspected smuggling boat washes ashore in Huntington Beach 01:53

The United States Coast Guard rescued a dozen migrants found off of the Orange County shoreline Tuesday night.

According to the Huntington Beach Fire Department, which is assisting the Coast Guard, the migrants were found off the northern coast of Sunset Beach.

Authorities found 12 occupants: seven men and five women. According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen.

Seven of the occupants were evaluated by medical staff because of minor injuries. Two others were sent to a hospital. None of the other migrants was injured, according to the Coast Guard.

A Huntington Beach lifeguard first discovered the boat while it was about 200 yards offshore early Tuesday evening.

All of the occupants of the vessel were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.

CBS LA

CBS LA

