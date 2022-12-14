Read full article on original website
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
MILWAUKEE - A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three different shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 17. Police said three people were wounded in the shootings, and no one has been arrested. 84th and Grantosa. Shortly after 1:30 pm, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lydia Joy Nachtigal
KENOSHA—Lydia Joy Nachtigal, age 2, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital after a brief illness. Born on February 1, 2020 in Kenosha, she was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jennifer (Cmolik) Nachtigal. Lydia will be deeply missed by her parents, Ryan and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man allegedly attacked 2 people with a brick, tried to run over deputy
RACINE COUNTY — A Muskego man was apprehended by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team after he allegedly attacked two people with a brick and attempted to run over a sheriff’s investigator with his pick-up truck. According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown
Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis
KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s rising crime, police feel change in community: ‘Not normal’
MILWAUKEE – It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quietly, but it does not last long....
WISN
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
FBI offering $10K reward for suspected serial Culver's robber in Wisconsin
The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs,...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous.
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee city leaders hold town hall as domestic violence cases rise
MILWAUKEE — 27 women from 27 different backgrounds all have one thing in common. They were killed in Milwaukee this year due to domestic violence. A new report is highlighting a disturbing trend in terms of the number of domestic violence-related deaths in the city. Milwaukee city leaders brought the community to the table Thursday evening to discuss what needs to change in order to save more lives.
