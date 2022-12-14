ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three different shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 17. Police said three people were wounded in the shootings, and no one has been arrested. 84th and Grantosa. Shortly after 1:30 pm, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lydia Joy Nachtigal

KENOSHA—Lydia Joy Nachtigal, age 2, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital after a brief illness. Born on February 1, 2020 in Kenosha, she was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jennifer (Cmolik) Nachtigal. Lydia will be deeply missed by her parents, Ryan and...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man allegedly attacked 2 people with a brick, tried to run over deputy

RACINE COUNTY — A Muskego man was apprehended by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team after he allegedly attacked two people with a brick and attempted to run over a sheriff’s investigator with his pick-up truck. According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris...
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown

Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis

KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee city leaders hold town hall as domestic violence cases rise

MILWAUKEE — 27 women from 27 different backgrounds all have one thing in common. They were killed in Milwaukee this year due to domestic violence. A new report is highlighting a disturbing trend in terms of the number of domestic violence-related deaths in the city. Milwaukee city leaders brought the community to the table Thursday evening to discuss what needs to change in order to save more lives.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy