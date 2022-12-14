ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Business Spotlight: Renier Hotopp Law

Renier Hotopp Law, a Boutique Law Firm specializing in Divorce, Child Support/Custody, is open for business, striving to serve clients in Southeastern Wisconsin. The women-owned firm is run by Lindsay Renier, an experienced attorney. The newer firm officially opened in June 2020, but in May 2022, Reiner Hotopp Law put...
BURLINGTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown

Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis

KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

getting a high school diploma

MILWAUKEE — Travis Gardner is like a little brother to John Grube. While Gardner is 68 and Grube is 56, Grube said he feels like the older one because he seems to always be looking out for his friend. When Gardner forgot to bring water to a job site,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Improving road conditions Thursday with more light snow the next few days

Wet snow and rain from Wednesday night has mostly wrapped up. We just have a few light snow showers lingering in inland communities but the heavy, wet rain and snow has ended and additional snow accumulation Thursday morning looks unlikely. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha stayed mostly rain with just a touch of slush but inland and northern counties that were under the winter weather advisory picked up anywhere from 1-5″ of snow.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30 was intentionally set. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

William G. Berry

KENOSHA—William Berry, 41, of Kenosha passed away suddenly on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, with funeral services to follow on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three different shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 17. Police said three people were wounded in the shootings, and no one has been arrested. 84th and Grantosa. Shortly after 1:30 pm, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man allegedly attacked 2 people with a brick, tried to run over deputy

RACINE COUNTY — A Muskego man was apprehended by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team after he allegedly attacked two people with a brick and attempted to run over a sheriff’s investigator with his pick-up truck. According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris...
MUSKEGO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 Bedroom Home in Racine

The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

16-year-old faces 24 felonies for June 2 Graceland Cemetery shooting

RACINE — A 16-year-old faces 24 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery, in which two women attending the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King were shot. Charges were filed Friday against Luis C. Granados III for the June...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lydia Joy Nachtigal

KENOSHA—Lydia Joy Nachtigal, age 2, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital after a brief illness. Born on February 1, 2020 in Kenosha, she was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jennifer (Cmolik) Nachtigal. Lydia will be deeply missed by her parents, Ryan and...
KENOSHA, WI

