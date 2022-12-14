Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jensen, convicted in 2008 in wife’s death, set for retrial before Kenosha County jury next month
A new jury trial for the man convicted in the 1998 death of his wife in Pleasant Prairie is set to get underway early next month. The final pre-trial hearing was held Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for Mark D. Jensen, who was originally convicted in 2008 in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen, a decade earlier.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Supervisors vote to include abortion question on April ballot
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) — Milwaukee County voters will be asked to share their opinion on Wisconsin’s abortion this spring. State statute 940.04 bans abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been on the books since 1849, and active since Roe v. Wade was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Business Spotlight: Renier Hotopp Law
Renier Hotopp Law, a Boutique Law Firm specializing in Divorce, Child Support/Custody, is open for business, striving to serve clients in Southeastern Wisconsin. The women-owned firm is run by Lindsay Renier, an experienced attorney. The newer firm officially opened in June 2020, but in May 2022, Reiner Hotopp Law put...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Board approves Waukesha request for easement | Waukesha County News
WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the Waukesha Water Utility’s request for a 100-year easement for placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in Franklin in a 16-1 vote. The request was previously denied Dec. 6 by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown
Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis
KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
getting a high school diploma
MILWAUKEE — Travis Gardner is like a little brother to John Grube. While Gardner is 68 and Grube is 56, Grube said he feels like the older one because he seems to always be looking out for his friend. When Gardner forgot to bring water to a job site,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Improving road conditions Thursday with more light snow the next few days
Wet snow and rain from Wednesday night has mostly wrapped up. We just have a few light snow showers lingering in inland communities but the heavy, wet rain and snow has ended and additional snow accumulation Thursday morning looks unlikely. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha stayed mostly rain with just a touch of slush but inland and northern counties that were under the winter weather advisory picked up anywhere from 1-5″ of snow.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police’s investigation into active shooter hoax call turns inactive after IP address found in Ethiopia
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Kenosha police are at a standstill after months of trying to find the person responsible for calling 911 with false information about an active shooter inside Bradford High School on Oct. 20. The Kenosha school was one of more than a dozen across Wisconsin...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s rising crime, police feel change in community: ‘Not normal’
MILWAUKEE – It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quietly, but it does not last long....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30 was intentionally set. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
William G. Berry
KENOSHA—William Berry, 41, of Kenosha passed away suddenly on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, with funeral services to follow on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three different shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 17. Police said three people were wounded in the shootings, and no one has been arrested. 84th and Grantosa. Shortly after 1:30 pm, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man allegedly attacked 2 people with a brick, tried to run over deputy
RACINE COUNTY — A Muskego man was apprehended by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team after he allegedly attacked two people with a brick and attempted to run over a sheriff’s investigator with his pick-up truck. According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Racine
The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
16-year-old faces 24 felonies for June 2 Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE — A 16-year-old faces 24 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery, in which two women attending the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King were shot. Charges were filed Friday against Luis C. Granados III for the June...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lydia Joy Nachtigal
KENOSHA—Lydia Joy Nachtigal, age 2, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital after a brief illness. Born on February 1, 2020 in Kenosha, she was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jennifer (Cmolik) Nachtigal. Lydia will be deeply missed by her parents, Ryan and...
