ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Many store shelves in short supply of cold medicine

By Sam Spangler
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeoZO_0jhuuSUp00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More and more people are getting sick this holiday season; and if you take medicine to make you feel better, you might be in for a headache.

The Federal Drug Administration has issued a drug shortage notice on the antibiotic amoxicillin.

“We’re seeing a high number of respiratory illnesses, that being influenza, RSV and just common colds,” Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Wee said. “Now along with that, we get secondary bacterial infections like we’ve been seeing a lot of ear infections or bacterial pneumonia. So we’ve just had a few phone calls where maybe certain pharmacies did not have amoxicillin.”

Antibiotics are not always the answer, especially against the number of viruses floating around, unless they have led to a bacterial infection.

“If you overprescribe antibiotics, what you’re doing is you’re making yourself more resistant in the future. If you’re really sick, then antibiotics are not going to be working,” Dr. Wee said.

Cold medicine, especially for keiki, is also in short supply. The FDA has not put them on the shortage list, but the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists has placed liquid ibuprofen on the list.

Dr. Wee said if you can’t find children’s medicine, don’t give adult medications to your child. There are ways to treat illness without it.

“I generally will tell my parents to just treat the symptom, have them blow their nose, suction the nose. I like to maybe have them sit in a humidified bathroom. Make sure they’re drinking a lot of water to hydrate and keep that mucus clear and Tylenol if they have fever or pain.”

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

West Oahu Acupuncture at Laulani Village in Ewa

Laulani Village is one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive and is home to many businesses including West Oahu Acupuncture. Using a handful of different services, which focuses a lot on Eastern Medicine, West Oahu Acupuncture can help with so many different ailments, but the most popular things that people visit for is help with pain. Some of the treatments include relief in low back, neck, shoulder, knee pain, and arthritis. As well as stress and anxiety, depression; digestion, acid reflux, gas, bloating, IBS, GERD; fertility and menopausal symptoms. Services include, Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, Cupping, Massage Therapy, Red Light Therapy.
EWA BEACH, HI
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
The Center Square

Report: Inflation is easing in Honolulu

(The Center Square) - Amidst 40-year high inflation rates, Honolulu is experiencing a decrease, a new report found. In personal finance website WalletHub’s report "Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most," Honolulu showed a Consumer Price Index change of -0.6% over the last two months. Its change compared to a year ago versus the latest month available still shows an increase of 5.8%, according to the report.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

School asking for camping supplies for houseless students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a family of a different sort … it’s a school family. The pandemic and subsequent financial hardships for families are still revealing their impact on students. This local public high school isn’t asking for paper and pencils, it needs clothing, toiletries, towels, blankets and camping supplies but not […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Palama Settlement celebrates the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palama Settlement announced it had a successful holiday event that took place to help local families celebrate the holidays. They distributed gifts to children in a drive-thru event that took place on Friday, Dec. 17. The Marines with Toys for Tots Program generous provided the gifts that were distributed. Dr. Glenn Medeiros, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy