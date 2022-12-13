ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

Launching Leadership: Suzan-Lori Parks ’85 and Debra Martin Chase ’77

Love, work and the importance of connection were the overarching themes of a Launching Leadership discussion with Mount Holyoke alums Suzan-Lori Parks ’85 and Debra Martin Chase ’77 after an electrifying performance of Parks’ play “Topdog/Underdog.”. Warning: Mild spoilers for “Topdog/Underdog” are in this article....
