Monterey County, CA

Verizon network outages, disruption reported for some customers in Monterey County

By Victor Guzman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcWa9_0jhutzOT00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Some Verizon customers might be experiencing a significant drop in service quality or outages overnight as Verizon is reporting a "network disruption" late Tuesday.

In a statement, Verizon said the disruption is impacting people "within California," after being questioned by KION about outages in the Salinas 93905 and 93906 zip codes.

"We're working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12 hours," said Verizon support staff.

Multiple people on social media brought outages to the attention of KION staff late Tuesday.

Staff have also experienced the drop in service first-hand.

For now, Verizon suggests using a Wi-Fi source or to enable Wi-Fi calling on phones.

Monterey, CA
