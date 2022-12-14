ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations

OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price Dies Days Before End of Term

The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening. Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor. "Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sunnyvale City Council Race Comes Down to Single Vote

A Sunnyvale City Council race ended up being decided by a single vote. The final tally that gave councilman-elect Murali Srinivasan the victory was 2,813 to 2,812. The registrar of voters did an automatic recount and found the same result. "This is very, very interesting in the sense that it’s...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement

One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

At-Risk Petaluma Woman Found Safe in San Francisco: Police

An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police At 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Couple Who Kidnapped San Jose Baby in April Face Sentencing

A man and woman who conspired to kidnap a San Jose baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August to the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspects to Be Sentenced in San Jose Baby Kidnapping Case

Two suspects in the San Jose kidnapping of a baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August in the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy