Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations
OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
NBC Bay Area
Fairfield Mayor Harry Price Dies Days Before End of Term
The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening. Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor. "Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for...
NBC Bay Area
Sunnyvale City Council Race Comes Down to Single Vote
A Sunnyvale City Council race ended up being decided by a single vote. The final tally that gave councilman-elect Murali Srinivasan the victory was 2,813 to 2,812. The registrar of voters did an automatic recount and found the same result. "This is very, very interesting in the sense that it’s...
Courthouse News Service
California reparations task force hears call for reform, financial payback
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Many Black Americans from around California came to Oakland City Hall on Thursday to demand more action on reparations for historic, systemic racism from a state task force. Thursday’s meeting of the California Reparations Task Force — set up to study how to feasibly compensate...
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Tenderloin Business Owners Say They Want Their Taxes Back
Some business and property owners in San Francisco’s Tenderloin said the neighborhood is on a verge of collapse, due to recent crime and drugs in the area. They said since the city hasn’t done its job, they want the taxes they paid this year back in their wallets.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement
One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
NBC Bay Area
At-Risk Petaluma Woman Found Safe in San Francisco: Police
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police At 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
sfstandard.com
Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
Justice for Jasper: Toddler’s mother speaks after suspected killers arrested
The toddler was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
NBC Bay Area
Couple Who Kidnapped San Jose Baby in April Face Sentencing
A man and woman who conspired to kidnap a San Jose baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August to the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
sfstandard.com
Man Fears Drug Market Will Return To His Home After Crisis Zone Curfew
Reese Isbell was excited to move from Lower Nob Hill to what he thought was an up and coming neighborhood in San Francisco. Buying the two-bedroom condo last year was a dream of home ownership realized for him and his husband. Its SoMa location was close enough to transit and...
NBC Bay Area
Suspects to Be Sentenced in San Jose Baby Kidnapping Case
Two suspects in the San Jose kidnapping of a baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August in the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
How early should you arrive at SFO, Oakland airport for your flight?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Christmas is coming up, and that means millions of Americans across the country will be heading to airports to gather for their respective holiday gatherings. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on a weekend this year, so Friday, Dec. 23 is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the […]
PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase of $50 for monthly bill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With colder temperatures this season, comes higher heating bills. PG&E says most customers can expect to see an average increase of around $50 a month — putting part of the blame on a short supply of natural gas. One California organization says PG&E could be doing more to lower your monthly […]
SF restaurant reaches rare settlement with insurance company over COVID-related losses
It's the first victory of its kind against an insurance company that refused to pay a COVID claim in California. The payout is said to be in the millions.
