Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., East Linn Lodge No. 44 A.F. & A.M., Lebanon. Family breakfast and ornament sale with Santa and the Grinch, sponsored by Mystic Valley Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. A full breakfast will be served, including eggs, pancakes (gluten-free available) and assorted beverages. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 8; those under 4 eat free. Craft activities will be available for the children. Proceeds from sales of ornaments will go toward the local assembly's service project with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation working to end Type 1 Diabetes. Information: patticle@gmail.com.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO