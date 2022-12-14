ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Freshmen lead RedHawks to 3-1 start in girls basketball

Freshmen led the way for South Albany on Thursday night as Taylor Donaldson had 20 points and seven rebounds and Kaylee Cordle added nine points as the RedHawks defeated visiting Cascade 46-35 in a nonleague girls basketball game. South (3-1) plays Westview on Saturday in the Nike Interstate Shootout in...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school girls basketball: Konzelman leads West Albany in loss to Summit

West Albany battled Summit throughout Friday’s nonconference girls basketball game but fell short in a 53-44 home loss. Jenna Konzelman had nine points and Kylee Baumgartner seven for the Bulldogs, who kept the visiting Storm within reach before Summit made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Five thoughts on Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — No. 17 Oregon State dominated Florida in every aspect of the game on Saturday, rolling to a 30-3 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. The win serves as an exclamation point on a 10-win season for the program. The Beavers (10-3) held Florida (6-7) scoreless until the closing minute of the game when the Gators kicked a 40-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Bowl victory, 10-win season cap turnaround for OSU football

LAS VEGAS — In Jonathan Smith’s first year as the Oregon State football head coach, the Beavers lost 10 games. In his fifth year, they won 10 games. There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about an Oregon State team that loses 10 games, it’s happened 11 times. But winning 10 games is hard — very hard — and this is just the third time an OSU squad has done it.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Holiday Happenings (Dec. 17)

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., East Linn Lodge No. 44 A.F. & A.M., Lebanon. Family breakfast and ornament sale with Santa and the Grinch, sponsored by Mystic Valley Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. A full breakfast will be served, including eggs, pancakes (gluten-free available) and assorted beverages. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 8; those under 4 eat free. Craft activities will be available for the children. Proceeds from sales of ornaments will go toward the local assembly's service project with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation working to end Type 1 Diabetes. Information: patticle@gmail.com.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers prepare for third trip to Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday’s matchup with Florida will mark Oregon State’s third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers split their first two appearances, defeating New Mexico in 2003 and falling to BYU in 2009. Before the 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3) and the Gators (6-6) kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, here is a look back at those two games as well as a short glance at the history of the Las Vegas Bowl.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglas and sinking...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High achievement, big anxiety at Lebanon research symposium

Natalie Finlinson should have been studying Wednesday night, Dec. 14, reconciling the dozens of hours of course and lab work she’s racked up on her way to her third-semester finals at Lebanon’s medical school. But instead, she was standing in front of a poster, nodding, smiling, and talking...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Albany veterans assemble under Santa's command

Albany's American Legion post led its sixth campaign to spread toys and holiday-season cheer to mid-Willamette Valley children. Albany Post No. 10 of the Legion estimated the group raised more than $6,500 to help buy action figures, books, dolls, plush animals and other toys distributed during its 2022 giveaway Saturday, Dec. 13, at Heritage Mall.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn Democrats to hold reorganization meeting Jan. 5

The Linn County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biennial reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. “Every two years, Democratic precinct committee persons in Linn County have the opportunity to elect their leadership,” Linn County Democrats Chair Jerred Taylor said in a statement. “We encourage any Democrats in Linn County who are interested in a leadership role in our local party to reach out.”
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024

Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
LEBANON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy