High school roundup: Freshmen lead RedHawks to 3-1 start in girls basketball
Freshmen led the way for South Albany on Thursday night as Taylor Donaldson had 20 points and seven rebounds and Kaylee Cordle added nine points as the RedHawks defeated visiting Cascade 46-35 in a nonleague girls basketball game. South (3-1) plays Westview on Saturday in the Nike Interstate Shootout in...
High school girls basketball: Konzelman leads West Albany in loss to Summit
West Albany battled Summit throughout Friday’s nonconference girls basketball game but fell short in a 53-44 home loss. Jenna Konzelman had nine points and Kylee Baumgartner seven for the Bulldogs, who kept the visiting Storm within reach before Summit made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
High school girls basketball: Senior-heavy Lebanon team ready to make some noise
LEBANON — The early weeks of the season are building to be one with promise for the Lebanon girls basketball team. The Warriors have eight seniors and 10 total returners from a team that finished in the middle of the pack of a tough Mid-Willamette Conference last year. With...
OSU football: Five thoughts on Las Vegas Bowl
LAS VEGAS — No. 17 Oregon State dominated Florida in every aspect of the game on Saturday, rolling to a 30-3 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. The win serves as an exclamation point on a 10-win season for the program. The Beavers (10-3) held Florida (6-7) scoreless until the closing minute of the game when the Gators kicked a 40-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.
OSU football: Bowl victory, 10-win season cap turnaround for OSU football
LAS VEGAS — In Jonathan Smith’s first year as the Oregon State football head coach, the Beavers lost 10 games. In his fifth year, they won 10 games. There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about an Oregon State team that loses 10 games, it’s happened 11 times. But winning 10 games is hard — very hard — and this is just the third time an OSU squad has done it.
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 17)
Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., East Linn Lodge No. 44 A.F. & A.M., Lebanon. Family breakfast and ornament sale with Santa and the Grinch, sponsored by Mystic Valley Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. A full breakfast will be served, including eggs, pancakes (gluten-free available) and assorted beverages. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 8; those under 4 eat free. Craft activities will be available for the children. Proceeds from sales of ornaments will go toward the local assembly's service project with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation working to end Type 1 Diabetes. Information: patticle@gmail.com.
OSU football: Beavers prepare for third trip to Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday’s matchup with Florida will mark Oregon State’s third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers split their first two appearances, defeating New Mexico in 2003 and falling to BYU in 2009. Before the 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3) and the Gators (6-6) kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, here is a look back at those two games as well as a short glance at the history of the Las Vegas Bowl.
Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career
Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglas and sinking...
High achievement, big anxiety at Lebanon research symposium
Natalie Finlinson should have been studying Wednesday night, Dec. 14, reconciling the dozens of hours of course and lab work she’s racked up on her way to her third-semester finals at Lebanon’s medical school. But instead, she was standing in front of a poster, nodding, smiling, and talking...
Photos: Albany veterans assemble under Santa's command
Albany's American Legion post led its sixth campaign to spread toys and holiday-season cheer to mid-Willamette Valley children. Albany Post No. 10 of the Legion estimated the group raised more than $6,500 to help buy action figures, books, dolls, plush animals and other toys distributed during its 2022 giveaway Saturday, Dec. 13, at Heritage Mall.
Linn Democrats to hold reorganization meeting Jan. 5
The Linn County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biennial reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. “Every two years, Democratic precinct committee persons in Linn County have the opportunity to elect their leadership,” Linn County Democrats Chair Jerred Taylor said in a statement. “We encourage any Democrats in Linn County who are interested in a leadership role in our local party to reach out.”
Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024
Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
