National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to screen popular Christmas movie

RIVERSIDE — Next week the National Museum of the United States Airforce will be showing The Polar Express.

The museum will screen the movie on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, at 4:00 p.m., according to a release.

The Polar Express will be shown on the six-story tall screen in the museum’s theatre.

Tickets are priced at $7.50 per person and can be purchased at the Air Force Museum Theatre Ticket Counter, by calling (937) 253-4629, or online HERE.

