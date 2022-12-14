Read full article on original website
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
Senators score 5 goals on special teams in win against Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators scored five special-teams goals in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Drake Batherson scored twice, Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Ottawa (14-14-2), which won its fourth straight. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Capitals welcome home Abercrombie with tribute on Saturday
Fort Dupont alum returns to D.C. for first time since joining Maple Leafs as coach. Duante Abercrombie had a homecoming to Capital One Arena Saturday. The 35-year-old alum of Washington, D.C.'s venerable Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, returned to his native city for the first time as a coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Pietrangelo returns to Golden Knights after family illness
LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo will return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, MSG, MSG 2, ESPN+, SN NOW) after the defenseman missed nine games because of an illness in the family. Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter caught a...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 10 follows Oilers opening road sweep
EDMONTON, AB - Pack your suitcases. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, come along for the ride during Edmonton's sweep of their first three-game road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season that featured victories over the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
Malkin on Painful Goal: "Two Points and Help the Team to Win, I'm Glad"
The first thought that went through Evgeni Malkin's mind after Sidney Crosby's shot caught him right above the shinpad before deflecting into the net in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida?. "It's pain," Malkin said with a laugh after the Penguins practiced Saturday in Raleigh ahead of their matchup with the...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
NHL
Bergeron's Message Helps Bruins Bear Down in Third
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery leaned over to Patrice Bergeron as time ticked away in the second period and told the Boston captain that the dressing room was his during the intermission. Boston's bench boss had said his piece after the first period - to no avail. As such, Montgomery felt...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
NHL
Keller scores 2, Coyotes hang on to defeat Islanders
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from down two goals for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Friday. Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Coyotes (10-14-4). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves and Nick Schmaltz had three assists.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Saturday, December 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17...
