Santa saves Christmas and Ukraine on Stephen Colbert's Late Show animated Christmas special

"Every year for the last five years , we've followed the adventures of Santa as he tries to bring presents to all the good little boys and girls — and fight the enemies of joy," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show . This year's holiday cartoon, "A Very Cold War Christmas," references the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade , inflation, the cryptocurrency meltdown, Tucker Carlson, and potatoes. But as its title suggests, it's mostly about Russia's war on Ukraine — and in this telling, the North Pole.

The cartoon ends happily enough and it's presumably less violent than Violent Night , but it's still probably not ideal for children.