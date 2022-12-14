ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Santa saves Christmas and Ukraine on Stephen Colbert's Late Show animated Christmas special

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYCKf_0jhutPoR00

"Every year for the last five years , we've followed the adventures of Santa as he tries to bring presents to all the good little boys and girls — and fight the enemies of joy," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show . This year's holiday cartoon, "A Very Cold War Christmas," references the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade , inflation, the cryptocurrency meltdown, Tucker Carlson, and potatoes. But as its title suggests, it's mostly about Russia's war on Ukraine — and in this telling, the North Pole.

The cartoon ends happily enough and it's presumably less violent than Violent Night , but it's still probably not ideal for children.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion. “What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked....
RadarOnline

Another CNN Botch Job: 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace' Renewed By Network Despite Ratings Bombing

CNN honcho Chris Licht is just keeping the mistakes coming. Both CNN and HBO Max have renewed Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, despite bringing in below-par ratings for its first season.RadarOnline.com has learned veterans in the television industry are racking their brains over Licht's decision to pick up a 10-episode second season of Chris Wallace's show for the already failing network."Why was Chris Wallace renewed?" one industry insider questioned, adding Who's Talking didn't even notch 500k viewers.According to Nielsen Media Research data, Wallace's interview program only averaged 472,000 viewers and 81,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Interest in the show continued...
IndieWire

‘The Boys’ Vought International Debuts Homelander NFT Trading Cards to Spoof Donald Trump

Homelander can come home with you for the holidays, thanks to Vought International’s NFT trading cards for the superhero that parodies a certain someone’s 2024 presidential campaign. The Prime Video series “The Boys” took to Twitter to spoof Donald Trump’s viral digital trading cards that imagined the former president as a superhero, an astronaut, an Old West sheriff, and other costumed characters. “Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived!” the Vought International Twitter page posted. “Celebrate our greatest hero’s life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy