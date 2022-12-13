The NBA's best rivalry did not disappoint as the Celtics and Lakers delivered one of the best, most chaotic games of the 2022-23 season so far. Boston looked like it was going to cruise to a victory when it led by 20 points in the third quarter, but Los Angeles didn't quit. The Lakers rattled off a 31-5 run to lead by as much as 12 points late in the fourth quarter before the Celtics snapped out of their funk.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO