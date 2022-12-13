Read full article on original website
Lakers trade rumors: How much are LA's 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks actually worth?
Trade rumors involving the Lakers have dominated the start of the NBA season — and for good reason. At 11-16, it's clear that they don't have enough on their roster to become a title contender. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available...
Warriors' Draymond Green accuses ejected fan of threatening his life in latest incident involving fans and NBA players
A fan was thrown out of the Warriors-Bucks game on Tuesday after exchanging words with Golden State forward Draymond Green. During the third quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line, a fan sitting courtside heckled Green, who then responded before running to the other end of the floor. Just over a minute later, at the next stoppage, Green pointed out the fan to a referee who notified security. The fan was then ejected and escorted out.
NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15
Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
DeMar DeRozan trade rumors: Best 4 landing spots if Bulls leading scorer isn't untouchable
While a report in the first week of December indicated that the Bulls have no interest in trading the five-time All-Star, both DeRozan and the team continue to show up in trade rumors. First, ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned that a certain franchise in Los Angeles has discussed the possibility of...
Lakers vs. Celtics results, highlights: Jayson Tatum's MVP performance leads Boston past Los Angeles in chaotic overtime comeback
The NBA's best rivalry did not disappoint as the Celtics and Lakers delivered one of the best, most chaotic games of the 2022-23 season so far. Boston looked like it was going to cruise to a victory when it led by 20 points in the third quarter, but Los Angeles didn't quit. The Lakers rattled off a 31-5 run to lead by as much as 12 points late in the fourth quarter before the Celtics snapped out of their funk.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News
Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday. According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head...
Pascal Siakam explains why it's too soon for Raptors to hit panic button: 'I want us to succeed'
The Raptors are searching for answers right now. After an 11-9 start to the season, Toronto has dropped five of its last seven games to fall below .500. That includes back-to-back losses to an Orlando team that is now only 8-20 on the season. While it's been a tough couple...
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
NBA Christmas Day 2022: What are the best Christmas Day games in NBA history?
Christmas serves as the marquee day of the NBA schedule every year. With all of the league's best teams and brightest stars on display, the slate always delivers for NBA fans looking to gather around the television on the holiday. To get ready for this year's action-packed slate, take a...
Luka Doncic heaps praise on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Mavericks' win over Thunder: 'He's beautiful to watch'
He didn't walk away from Monday night's contest with a win, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander certainly earned the respect of Luka Doncic. The Thunder star matched his career-high with 42 points in Oklahoma City's 121-114 loss to Dallas, hitting 14 of his 23 field goal attempts and draining all 13 of his free throw attempts. Unfortunately for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, Doncic also had a spectacular performance, totaling 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Mavericks' victory.
Where are the stars of Netflix's 'Last Chance U: Basketball' now? Checking in with players from Season 1
"Last Chance U: Basketball" is back with plenty of on- and off-court drama. The critically acclaimed Netflix documentary series returned for Season 2 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. East Los Angeles College coach John Mosley has another group of young players looking to reach their potential, but before you shift your attention to the new roster, you may want to revisit the journeys of the Season 1 stars.
How long is Devin Booker out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
The Suns can't catch a break from the injury bug this season. Just as All-Star guard Chris Paul returned to the lineup from a nagging heel injury, their other superstar guard, Devin Booker, is dealing with an ailment. Booker hadn't missed a game to this point in the season but...
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler results: Inoue crowned first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in four-belt era
There can no longer be any question about who reigns supreme in the bantamweight division after Naoya Inoue outclassed Paul Butler on the way to becoming the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the four-belt era. The hometown hero snatched Butler's WBO strap from him in the Ariake Arena to complete...
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star leaves game vs. Pacers with shoulder injury
The Warriors took a big hit Wednesday night against the Pacers as Stephen Curry exited the game early after suffering a left shoulder injury. Curry was hurt while trying to strip Jalen Smith on a drive. He reached in on Smith with 2:04 left in the third quarter and then withdrew his arm, shaking it in pain. He went to the locker room after the injury.
