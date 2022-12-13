ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Happy holidays, fantasy fanatics! The NFL playoff race continues to heat up, the bye weeks are behind us, and we have football scheduled on four days of this week. Concluding a loaded Sunday slate filled with a ton of meaningful games, we have a primetime NFC East clash between Daniel Jones and the Giants and Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders at FedEx Field. As we have all season, we assembled a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this battle of 7-5-1 playoff hopefuls.
A feast of festive darts is once again upon us as the 30th edition of the PDC World Darts Championship takes place at the Alexandra Palace in north London between December 15 to January 3, 2023. Set to make the trip up to the top of Muswell Hill are 96...
Saturday's tripleheader in the NFL wraps up with a colossal AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at Highmark Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network). The Bills are currently on a four-game winning streak and are favored by seven points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the total is set at O/U 44 points due to the inclement weather, according to BetMGM. Even with the weather playing a significant factor in this game, both teams have star offensive players that you need to have in your DraftKings Showdown lineup.
The Seahawks and 49ers square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a game it's unlikely anyone thought would hold the weight it does in December. With the Seahawks just two games back of the 49ers in the NFC West and San Francisco on its third-string quarterback, the division is still somehow in reach for Geno Smith and Seattle. With that being said, the 49ers just watched an outstanding debut from Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, in which the 49ers ran away from the Buccaneers 35-7 in a laugher.
The NFL playoff picture is starting to become clearer as the 2022 NFL regular season winds to a close. The Eagles were the first team to clinch one of the NFL's 14 playoff spots, and they fittingly were able to accomplish that in Week 14. Now, five more teams will...

