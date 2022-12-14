Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'We're putting something up that sparks a bit of conversation' | Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
KGW
Pedestrian struck and killed in Portland's Piedmont neighborhood
Portland saw 29 fatal crashes involving pedestrians in 2021. According to Portland police, Wednesday's fatal crash means 2022 has matched last year.
Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
Cleveland High School shooting was not a random act, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team confirmed that the shooting at Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland was not a random act, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Based on the investigation so far, the suspects involved were focused on each other and not directly...
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
Multnomah County commissioners vote for rent assistance over city homeless camps
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to spend millions of dollars in order to keep thousands of people in their homes. At the same time, that vote denied Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler what he's been asking for — millions of dollars to support his plan to build large, sanctioned camps in the Rose City.
Portland Public Schools and police in talks to bring back school resource officers, Chief Lovell says
PORTLAND, Ore. — After yet another weekend in Portland marked by an outburst in high-profile violent crime, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight what local leaders are doing to curb the trend. DA Mike Schmidt led the conference, but was joined...
Portland police officer will not face charges in deadly July shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury concluded Monday that a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, according to the county district attorney's office. The incident happened just after midnight on July...
KGW
A journey from homelessness to housing in Portland
For three years, Tara Pietromonaco lived in a camp along NE 33rd Drive, awaiting a chance at housing that never came. She finally got that chance.
KGW
‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gilmore released from prison in Portland
Victims and advocates have been fighting to have the community notified of where he’ll be living. The state considers him a low-risk offender.
KGW
Forest Grove’s ‘Santa Mickey’ brings holiday cheer and charity
Mickey Johnson has been putting on the red suit for decades. After his daughter’s cancer diagnosis, the tradition became something greater.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
Police find 3 men dead in shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Detectives found three men dead following a report of a shooting in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police are now calling the incident a murder-suicide. Dozens of officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 11 at 6:45 p.m. near...
KGW
CEO of nonprofit Brown Hope will remain in role amid investigations
The Portland nonprofit Brown Hope reinstated Cameron Whitten as CEO. The board president put him on leave last week over "multiple serious allegations."
Some Central Eastside businesses no longer accepting bottle returns due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smell of smoke billowing out of warming fires at a nearby homeless camp filled the air under the Morrison Bridge Monday afternoon. Dozens of people, many of them homeless, lined up underneath the bridge with trash bags full of returnables. “You’re almost in a third...
Body found in Powell Butte Nature Park, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday afternoon amid suspicious circumstances. The Portland Police Bureau said that officers were dispatched for a report of a body in the nature park just after 3:15 p.m....
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
'He should be with us here today' | Family releases body camera and dashcam video of deadly police shooting in Milwaukie
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The family of Derrick Clark and their attorney released the body camera and dashcam footage of the fatal police shooting and killing of the 24-year-old Tigard man in June following a car chase near Milwaukie. The release comes just two weeks after a grand jury cleared two law enforcement officers of wrongdoing.
KGW
