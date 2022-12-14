ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Cleveland High School shooting was not a random act, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team confirmed that the shooting at Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland was not a random act, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Based on the investigation so far, the suspects involved were focused on each other and not directly...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police officer will not face charges in deadly July shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury concluded Monday that a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, according to the county district attorney's office. The incident happened just after midnight on July...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police find 3 men dead in shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Detectives found three men dead following a report of a shooting in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police are now calling the incident a murder-suicide. Dozens of officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 11 at 6:45 p.m. near...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Body found in Powell Butte Nature Park, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday afternoon amid suspicious circumstances. The Portland Police Bureau said that officers were dispatched for a report of a body in the nature park just after 3:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy