Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms
HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong...
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: Cold front bringing increased rain
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front brings increasing rain chances to the islands. Overnight, mostly dry with a few isolated showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, isolated thunderstorms, High Surf Warning
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance moving down the island chain from the northwest will continue to bring unsettled weather to the state into tomorrow. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Variable winds to 15 mph.
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Sunshine to start, clouds and rain later
HONOLULU (KITV) - Kicking off Thursday with sunny skies, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, an approaching front will bring increasing showers. Expect mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Variable winds to 15 mph.
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
KITV.com
Come see animals open holiday gifts at the Honolulu Zoo on Saturday
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Animals at the Honolulu Zoo have made the nice list and a reward for their good behavior is holiday gifts. "Holidays with the Animals" is back to in-person after being virtual for the past two years.
KITV.com
New poke restaurant opening in Kakaako's Ward Village
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another poke restaurant is opening in Honolulu – this time on the ground floor of a new condominium tower in Kakaako, the owner of the restaurant confirmed to KITV4 News. Nori Bar Hawaii is slated to open in a ground floor space at the Koula condo...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
KITV.com
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
KITV.com
New 3D technology could help Honolulu police with investigations
The Honolulu Police Department is looking into new devices to document crime scenes. Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes. The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4.
KITV.com
33 Butterflies Boutique helps women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Where New York meets up-country Hawaii fashion, 33 Butterflies Boutique in Kahala Mall is helping women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention. Sreela Johnson (Owner, 33 Butterflies Boutique) shared, “33 Butterflies is a woman-owned boutique...we are in Kahala and we cater for the local...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4. HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
KITV.com
Oahu home values jump for second year in a row; thousands poised to pay higher property taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Retiree Lawrence Hee and his 96-year-old mother have lived in their two-bedroom family home since 1958. And year after year, when it's time to pay their property taxes, "it's shocking when it keeps going up, cause we're on a fixed income."
KITV.com
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
KITV.com
Man accused of shooting, killing Ewa building manager pleads ‘not guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting a resident manager in Ewa pleaded “not guilty” to murder on Thursday. Patrick Tuputala made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via video teleconference.
Comments / 0