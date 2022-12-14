ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Sunshine to start, clouds and rain later

HONOLULU (KITV) - Kicking off Thursday with sunny skies, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, an approaching front will bring increasing showers. Expect mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Variable winds to 15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New poke restaurant opening in Kakaako's Ward Village

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another poke restaurant is opening in Honolulu – this time on the ground floor of a new condominium tower in Kakaako, the owner of the restaurant confirmed to KITV4 News. Nori Bar Hawaii is slated to open in a ground floor space at the Koula condo...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New 3D technology could help Honolulu police with investigations

The Honolulu Police Department is looking into new devices to document crime scenes. Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes. The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4. HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy