ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Transfer commit Stephen Herron "excited" to play for Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm
Stephen Herron Jr. (Photo: Albert Thomas/The Bootleg, Getty)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11504326" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43&channel=college-football&key=11504326&pcid=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43"></div><p></p><p>One of the elite prospects from the Louisville area in recent years is coming home. Edge target <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Stephen-Herron-Jr-94130" target="_blank">Stephen Herron Jr</a></b>., was part of Stanford’s 2019 recruiting class out of Trinity High School, who announced for the Cardinals on Sunday, will join the program as a graduate transfer. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal program, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He also earned his degree from the school in 2022.</p><p>Herron, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, received plenty of interest after entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. In the end, the opportunity to play for the hometown team and for a coach that also played at Trinity was too much to pass on.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest deciding factors was that I had accomplished everything academically that I needed to at Stanford and now I have an opportunity to maybe focus a little bit more on ball,” Herron told Cardinal Authority. “I had plenty of opportunities, but I didn’t think anybody was going to be able to do that better than Brohm. Being a Louisville guy, being a Trinity guy, I feel like no one could take care of me better than he is. I’m really excited about him and his plan, and everything that’s coming along with it.”</p><p>As a senior at Stanford, Herron established career highs with tackles (37), tackles for a loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2). Twice he earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor, something that is only handed out following a Stanford win. To put that into better light, the Cardinal won just three games this season and Herron received the recognition twice, doing so against Notre Dame and Arizona State.</p><p>“It was really big to me, and it meant a lot,” Herron said of the two weekly team awards. “When the wins are scarce, it means a great deal when you had a deciding impact in the game.</p><p>“I felt like I had a pretty good year. Of course, you can always get better, can always improve. I was excited about a couple things this season that I was able to do individually but I can still grow within my game. Looking forward to getting coached up continuously.</p><p>“I did find out a lot of things about my game, and a lot of things about me as a person. How I handle adversity and how I choose to persevere through the adversity.”</p><p>Louisville’s incoming staff views Herron as one to fill the void left by the departure of All-ACC performer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Yasir-Abdullah-46035719" target="_blank">Yasir Abdullah</a></b>.</p><p>“Pretty similar to what it was at Stanford, playing the edge,” Herron said. “Similar to how Yassir did this year. Same type of game but just in their own scheme. Dialing up some pass rush opportunities when the time comes and being able to stop the run early and often.”</p><p>Herron trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution, a local facility owned and operated by former Louisville wide receiver Chris Vaughn that has helped many high school athletes garner scholarship offers.</p><p>"Super excited about Stephen finishing his career at Louisville,” Vaughn told Cardinal Authority. “The hire of <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> is paying immediate dividends. Love that relationship coming full circle and I think it's a sign of things to come for the program.</p><p>"Stephen is a great kid on and off the field he will be a leader not only on the field but in the community. Has a heart to uplift the entire program while serving his community that he grew up in.</p><p>"It's not every day you see a kid that graduated from Stanford in three years that has the athletic ability and character to go along with it.</p><p>"I expect Stephen to cement his legacy by having an All-American type season in the city where he played high school ball at with the entire city and Aspirations community behind him on his way to the NFL."</p><p>Herron becomes the third in-state product to announce for Louisville since <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> was announced as head coach. He joins high school defensive line pledges <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Micah-Carter-46109981" target="_blank">Micah Carter</a></b> of St. X and Henderson County’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Saadiq-Clements-46116012" target="_blank">Saadiq Clements</a></b>.</p><p>“While in recent years they haven’t gotten a lot (of local prospect), one of things that I think Brohm is trying to do is to change that narrative,” Herron said. “He’s trying to bring guys from home back here to lead them to an ACC Championship and being able to make some noise in the CFP. I’m really excited to coming home, along with the other guys that they are bringing in from the west coast, so that’s really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of talent in the room so I’m just hoping that we can build what we’re supposed to with it.”</p><p>A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Herron was a four-star target that ranked as the No. 141 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 weak-side defensive end by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. A drew a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Virginia Tech and a host of others before announcing for Stanford.</p>
Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever
It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick, spread, game odds
Oklahoma will be wanting to exact some revenge on in-state rival No. 22 Oklahoma State when it plays host to the Cowboys in the annual Bedlam series in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday. This showdown provides the Sooners with one final opportunity to build some hope for their fans as a miserable 2022 season comes to a close. After reaching 11-2 last season, Oklahoma is 5-5 and fighting for bowl eligibility, and the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak against West Virginia was snapped last week in a 23-20 loss after allowing backup quarterback Garrett Greene to rush for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
UofL fans reflect on historic women's volleyball season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinals chants echoed throughout TEN20 Craft Brewery, Saturday, as hundreds packed inside to watch the UofL Women's Volleyball team cap off a historic 2022 season. "It is surreal. I feel like the city, the team, the department, the university is just riding an emotional high right...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a 13-point and 19-rebound effort from forward Sydney Curry, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to hold off Florida A&M long enough to capture a 61-55 win and establish their first winning streak of the season. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, Curry...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw commits to Louisville through transfer portal
Former Penn State defensive end Rodney McGraw found a new home, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. McGraw entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and announced Sunday his intentions to play at Louisville for the last of his three years of college eligibility. The Elkhart, Indiana,...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Louisville by 2. —”We won’t flinch” has been the mantra for this Louisville volleyball team all season long. They showcased it once again on Thursday night, and now they’re one win away from a national championship. —You can check out the full U...
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Florida A&M: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Louisville Cardinals will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at...
WLKY.com
Scottsburg basketball hands Corydon Central its first loss of season
CORYDON, Ind. — The Scottsburg High School boys basketball team cruised to a 68-45 win over Corydon Central on Friday night. With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Panthers to 4-1 on the year. Click on the video below to...
Churchill Downs unveils official logo for 149th running of the Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack has finally unveiled the official logo for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Designers began by first utilizing the Kentucky Derby's iconic color palette of red, black, gold and white. The Kentucky Derby 149 logo features diamonds intended to replicate the blocks...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
grocerydive.com
Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store
Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
WLKY.com
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
Comments / 0