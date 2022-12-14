Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Sacramento Kings get bigger beam; why huge homestand could be pivotal for playoff chances
Here’s why the Sacramento Kings have a chance to solidify themselves as playoff contenders over the next six weeks.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Timberwolves (12.18.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (11-17) make their only trip to Minnesota to meet the Timberwolves (14-15) in the first of two get-togethers. The teams will meet again on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) in the Windy City, closing the book on the annual series. The Bulls defeated the Timberwolves in...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Jalen Hurts runs for three touchdowns as Eagles avoid upset in Chicago, improve to 13-1
Jalen Hurts kept up his MVP argument by scoring three rushing touchdowns in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday to improve to 13-1.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks
For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
NBA
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
NBA
LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw. Messi scored...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.18.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (11-17, 4-10 on the road) at Minnesota (14-15, 7-7 at home). 6PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Minnesota: Edwards: 22 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Les East on building Pelicans roster, Suns game preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Crescent City Sports reporter Les East about building the Pelicans roster. The crew also discusses the two straight losses to the Utah Jazz and preview the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
Bruins place Craig Smith on waivers
The Boston Bruins placed Craig Smith on waivers on Sunday. The veteran forward has one goal and three assists in 17 games this season and has found himself healthy scratched on several occasions.
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
NBA
Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
NBA
Bulls routed by Knicks after another frustrating loss
And then—losing for the second time this week and both at home to the New York Knicks, and Friday in often phlegmatic fashion in a 114-91 beating—depression set in for the Bulls. “We’ve got to get tired of having this feeling of not competing and losing like this,...
NBA
Lillard Passes 18k Points, Moves Up NBA and Franchise Top 10s In Win Versus Rockets
HOUSTON -- Damian Lillard didn’t become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history in Saturday night’s game versus the Rockets in Houston, though he did pass a number of milestones while also helping his team shake off one of their worst performances of the season the prior evening.
