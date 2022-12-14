Read full article on original website
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Charles Barkley And Shaq Brutally Reenact The Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight
The "Inside the NBA" crew mocked the feuding "Undisputed" hosts with a really bad impression.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
“I don’t know how he got 11 assists. I asked him who were you passing the ball to?” — Kawhi Leonard on Paul George’s triple-double
Paul George recorded his first triple-double of the season, and Kawhi Leonard was all praise for his teammate's performance last night.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Kevin Garnett admits that he was so close to teaming up with Kobe Bryant but couldn’t get through his phone
It's crazy how one call that didn't go through might've hindered the chances of KG and Kobe teaming up together.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Nets fined $25K after sitting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 6 others in win over Pacers
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 on Thursday for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” after they sat eight players on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Though the league didn’t get into specifics when announcing the fine, it came after the Nets were down...
Knicks Icon Patrick Ewing Mourns Death of 'Brother' Louis Orr
"I've lost a great friend,'' Ewing wrote on social media of the death of Louis Orr. "Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. ...''
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
LeBron James reacts to Devin Booker going ‘NUTSO’ for Suns with 58-point explosion vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but be in awe of Devin Booker as he exploded on Saturday to help propel the Phoenix Suns over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns trailed by as much as 24 points in the game–with New Orleans up 83-59 midway through...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James's Pursuit Of All-Time Records
LBJ's fellow former Heatle discusses his friend's longevity.
