Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

