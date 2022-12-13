Read full article on original website
Related
Health care provider Valley Health Plan opens office in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Valley Health Plan, from Santa Clara, has opened an office to serve people in Monterey and San Benito counties. The new Salinas office is located at 917 N. Main Street, Unit A Dr. Gilley Guez, Chief Medical Officer with VHP, says the pandemic has taught us how important care is. "People put The post Health care provider Valley Health Plan opens office in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Minimum wage set to increase in 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting January 1, minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all employers. KION checked in Frank Savino, the owner of Aquablue Skin and Body Spa. Savino’s owned his business for almost two decades. Savino’s been preparing and planning for the wage increase. Small business loans during the pandemic and keeping The post Minimum wage set to increase in 2023 appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Nonprofits sue county over Betabel Road node project
San Benito County and its elected board of supervisors violated state environmental protection laws when they approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project proposed next to Highway 101, according to a lawsuit filed last week by two nonprofit organizations. The lawsuit—filed Dec. 9 in San Benito County...
montereycountyweekly.com
After three emergency calls to Moss Landing battery plants, county and state officials look to plan ahead.
At about 1:30am on Sept. 20, infrared cameras picked up on unusual heat in a Tesla megapack battery at PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery plant in Moss Landing. That signaled an alarm in PG&E’s Fresno operations center, prompting a call to 911. Over the next few hours, firefighters waited as...
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
KSBW.com
This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
KSBW.com
Natividad Medical Group holds ribbon cutting grand opening for Prunedale location
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Natividad Medical Group opened a new location in Prunedale on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The open house event featured Supervisor John Phillips, and a meet-and-greet with Natividad CEO Dr. Chad Harris. Natividad's new location is a partnership with an existing practice. There will be...
Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data
Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Santa Clara County (CA) Businesses Donate Nearly 5 Million Pounds of Surplus Food to People in Need Under New State Law
Businesses in Santa Clara County donated nearly 5 million pounds of surplus food to local food recovery organizations during the first half of 2022, showing major progress in implementing a new state law designed to combat climate change and reduce food insecurity by diverting food from landfills. The total amount of food recovered jumps to more than 9 million pounds when counting donations that Santa Clara County food recovery organizations gathered from businesses outside the county.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
hoodline.com
A plan for 32,000 new homes in North San Jose, stalled since 2005, is finally moving forward
The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Recommendations Rejected by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
NBC Bay Area
Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
SJ mayor's proposal to reform police officer misconduct investigations met with backlash
Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing that San Jose's Independent Police Auditor have more oversight in officer misconduct investigations -- a proposal being called illegal by the San Jose Police Officers' Association.
San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
myscottsvalley.com
Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County hires Sonia De La Rosa as new top staffer.
Monterey County's new top staffer, Sonia De La Rosa, is returning home. That was the theme of remarks on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by all five county supervisors before casting their unanimous vote to hire De La Rosa as the next county administrative officer (CAO). A Monterey County native who remembers working in agricultural fields as a child, she is returning after 24 years working for Fresno County, most recently as deputy county administrative officer.
Comments / 0