mauinow.com
Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared
Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
mauinow.com
Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man
A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
kauainownews.com
Social media users encouraged to think before they post following Maui shark incident
Social media users are being encouraged by the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts of an incident are known. The department is making the request following the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
mauinow.com
Maui Emergency Management Agency seeks public help in monitoring outdoor sirens
The Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help with monitoring sirens during the monthly test of the All-Hazards Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System. The public can help by reporting the sounding (or non-sounding) of a siren in their location by completing an online form. How to...
mauinow.com
Maui residents vow to pursue legal action over massive Nāpili home
Nāpili residents said they will take legal action against the county after the Maui County Council failed to follow through on an investigation into approvals for a massive Nāpili home. “There is not a single citizen of our community that looks at this building every day and thinks...
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
Collective action win for Lahaina Crossroads residents
The Office of Mayor Victorino has announced that Maui County has officially purchased The Lahaina Crossroads Apartments on Luakini Street.
Woman missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
Hawaii officials are looking for a missing 60-year-old woman who may have been attacked by a shark off Maui, authorities said Thursday.A snorkeler called 911 to report the incident, saying he saw a shark swim by repeatedly and that he returned to shore after looking for his wife, said Dan Dennison, a spokesperson for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.The woman never made it back to shore, but a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit were found, Hawaii News Now reported.In a tweet Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it was "searching for a 60 year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
solarindustrymag.com
Hawaiian Electric Chooses Nexamp to Develop Seven Community Solar Projects
Nexamp is developing seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii – three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
mauinow.com
Report: Maui home prices drop, but high interest rates deter buyers, developments
Maui home prices have dropped 13% since May, but higher interest rates have pushed out many potential buyers, according to a new report released today by University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. Falling home prices and surging interest rates will likely hinder new housing construction, while steeper lending rates...
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
mauinow.com
Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:. Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs. Leo Caires, in his role as Chief of Staff, will oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He earned a master’s degree in business administration...
