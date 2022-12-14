ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Related
mauinow.com

Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared

Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
mauinow.com

Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man

A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Emergency Management Agency seeks public help in monitoring outdoor sirens

The Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help with monitoring sirens during the monthly test of the All-Hazards Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System. The public can help by reporting the sounding (or non-sounding) of a siren in their location by completing an online form. How to...
CBS San Francisco

Woman missing after apparent shark attack off Maui

Hawaii officials are looking for a missing 60-year-old woman who may have been attacked by a shark off Maui, authorities said Thursday.A snorkeler called 911 to report the incident, saying he saw a shark swim by repeatedly and that he returned to shore after looking for his wife, said Dan Dennison, a spokesperson for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.The woman never made it back to shore, but a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit were found, Hawaii News Now reported.In a tweet Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it was "searching for a 60 year-old...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
WAILUKU, HI
solarindustrymag.com

Hawaiian Electric Chooses Nexamp to Develop Seven Community Solar Projects

Nexamp is developing seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii – three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:. Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs. Leo Caires, in his role as Chief of Staff, will oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He earned a master’s degree in business administration...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

