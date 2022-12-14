ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Girls Basketball: Bussell shatters two Monroe scoring records

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Sophia Bussell had the best scoring game in the history of Monroe girls basketball Tuesday night.

And the Trojans needed nearly every one of those points.

Bussell capped a 36-point performance with a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left that gave Monroe a 58-56 victory over Ypsilanti Lincoln.

That broke the previous school record of 35 points set by Jordan Strauss during the 2011-12 season.

Bussell also broke her own school record with 10 3-pointers. She set the record with 8 last season.

Alana Aulph added 11 points for the Trojans, who earned their first win in five tries this season.

Monroe’s junior varsity also tasted victory for the first time this season, winning 42-29. Maci Willey led all scorers with 15 points and Jenna Cadle tossed in 14.

Monroe 13 9 17 19 58
Lincoln 13 11 21 11 56

MONROE: Neddo 0 2-4 2, Meier 1 0-0 2, Roberts 0 0-2 0, Leach 2 0-0 4, Aulph 5 1-2 11, Kelley 1 1-3 3, Bussell 12 (10) 2-5 36. Totals 21 (10) 6-16 58.

YPSILANTI LINCOLN: Couch 3 0-0 6, Clark 8 (3) 14-19 33, Mackson 2 1-1 5, Ransom 2 (1) 0-2 5, Traylor 3 1-2 7. Totals 19 (4) 16-24 56.

Summerfield 52, Whiteford 31

PETERSBURG – Summerfield took a team approach to scoring against Whiteford Tuesday night.

Abby Haller, Destanee Smith, Mia Miller and Maylee Mannebach scored 11 points each to lead Summerfield.

“I liked that we had four girls in double digits tonight,” Summerfield coach Mickey Moody said. “This team is capable of having five or six girls in double figures each game. They share the basketball very well with each other.”

Moody also praised the play of Ava Fisher, Cami Taylor and Jaeli Jones.

“Whiteford is a very fast and aggressive team and they pressured us all night they worked extremely hard,” he said. “I was impressed with their constant pressure.”

Summerfield moved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference.

The junior varsity also is 3-1 after a 40-25 triumph. Grace Raymond, Chloe Gonzales and Makenzie Wolfe were standouts for Summerfield.

Summerfield 11 16 17 8 52
Whiteford 7 3 7 13 31

SUMMERFIELD: Fisher 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wolfe 0 1-2 1, Miller 4 3-5 11, Mannebach 4 (2) 1-1 11, Jones 2 0-0 4, Smith 5 (1) 0-0 11, Haller 5 (1) 0-0 11. Totals 21 (5) 5-8 52.

WHITEFORD: Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Marsh 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schober 1 0-0 2, Andrews 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Ulery 1 0-0 2, M. Ulery 3 0-1 6, Gapp 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 (3) 0-1 31.

Bedford 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37

ANN ARBOR – Bedford steadily built a 26-23 halftime lead into a 10-point win.

“Nyah Mullins played very well for us,” Bedford coach Bill Ryan said. “Peyton Behnke made some timely plays and made some big shots for us.”

Mullins led Bedford with 15 points, Behnke finished with 13 points and Victoria Gray added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Bedford 13 13 9 12 47
Pioneer 10 13 4 10 37

BEDFORD: Fulop 1 1-2 3, Pudlowski 2 0-0 4, Hensley 0 3-4 3, Behnke 4 (2) 3-4 13, V. Gray 3 3-5 9, Mullins 4 (3) 4-4 15. Totals 14 (5) 14-19 47.

ANN ARBOR PIONEER: Jones 1 0-0 2, Brown 9 2-2 20, S. Brown 3 (1) 0-2 7, Davis 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 (1) 2-5 37.

Ida 52, Hillsdale 48

IDA – Ida ran its record to 4-0, but it wasn’t easy.

The Blue Streaks didn’t lead until Jessica Schrader came up with a steal and layup with 1:02 remaining.

After Hillsdale missed a shot, Schrader was fouled and hit two free throws to provide the final margin.

Claire Allen hit two clutch free throws with 1:23 left that set up Schrader’s dramatics.

Ida got 22 points from Rylee Shaffer and 11 from Julia Williams to win the junior varsity game 57-50.

Ida 8 12 13 19 52
Hillsdale 11 15 11 11 48

IDA: Hennessey 1 1-4 3, Allen 1 4-7 6, Schrader 4 (1) 3-6 12, Capling 8 (3) 0-0 19, Albring 0 1-2 1, LaRoy 3 (1) 1-2 8, Tarry 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 18 (6) 10-21 52.

HILLSDALE: Dietz 5 0-0 10, Miller 3 (2) 0-0 8, Arnold 1 0-0 2, Rufenacht 4 1-1 9, Vincent 4 1-2 9, Terpening 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 (2) 2-3 48.

Gibraltar Carlson 29, Edsel Ford 17

GIBRALTAR – Carlson was down 7-6 at halftime, but broke loose for 23 points in the second half.

Arianna Pate did most of the damage with a trio of 3-pointers for all 9 of her points. Abby Carafelli added 7 points as the Marauders improved to 2-3.

Carlson 2 4 10 13 29
Edsel Ford 5 2 5 5 17

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: Kemokai 1 0-0 2, Tolstyka 0 3-3 3, Pate 3 (3) 0-0 9, Carafelli 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wallace 0 1-2 1, Shimizu 0 2-2 2, Neely 1 1-2 3, Bongiorno 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 (4) 7-10 29.

EDSEL FORD: Gerlach 1 0-0 2, Harman 1 0-2 2, Elgahmi 3 (2) 5-5 13. Totals 5 (2) 5-7 17.

Gabriel Richard 39, New Boston Huron 34

NEW BOSTON – Lia Clements scored 22 points, but New Boston Huron didn’t generate much other offense.

The difference was the third quarter when Riverview Gabriel Richard outscored the home team 15-8.

RGR 8 4 15 12 39
Huron 7 6 8 13 34

RIVERVIEW GABRIEL RICHARD: McWilliams 1 0-0 2, Wojtylko 0 4-8 4, Lipetzky 3 0-0 6, Jarratt 4 (3) 1-5 12, Billinger 5 (1) 3-8 14. Totals 14 (4) 8-21 39.

NEW BOSTON HURON: Burns 1 0-0 2, N. Clements 0 0-2 0, Singer 1 0-0 2, L. Clements 7 (3) 5-7 22, Mentzer 3 2-2 8. Totals 12 (3) 7-9 34.

