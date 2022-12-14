Effective: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Occasional snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...Hamilton County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lake effect snow will occasionally impact western Hamilton County Sunday morning mainly north of Route 28 and the towns of Inlet and Raquette Lake. The snowband may then shift southward during the afternoon. The snowband may oscillate north of Route 28 early Sunday evening before shifting southward overnight into Monday morning.

