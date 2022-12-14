Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Occasional snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...Hamilton County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lake effect snow will occasionally impact western Hamilton County Sunday morning mainly north of Route 28 and the towns of Inlet and Raquette Lake. The snowband may then shift southward during the afternoon. The snowband may oscillate north of Route 28 early Sunday evening before shifting southward overnight into Monday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from 35 below to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 21:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
