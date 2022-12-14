ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Russia launches new wave of air attacks across Ukraine

Russia launches new wave of air attacks across Ukraine

KYIV— Russia launched another air offensive against Ukraine Friday morning. Regional military administrators across the country say Russia launched at least 70 missiles targeting at least 10 of Ukraine's 24 regions. Ukraine's Air Force spokesman confirmed 60 of the strikes. The attack comes two days after Ukrainian forces said they shot down 13 drones in the capital region.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
AFP

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system. Sunday's launch came days after North Korea tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", with state media describing it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".
The Holland Sentinel

Letter to the Editor

Congress’s spending favors military weaponry over impoverished families On Dec. 6, Sentinel readers learned about the B-21 Raider, a new long-range bomber capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Air Force expects to have more than 100 of these B-21 stealth bombers. The cost for producing these is yet to be determined. On Dec. 7,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Tunisians are voting in an election critics say could cement a return to autocracy

SIDI BOUZID, TUNISIA — It was in the center of this city in central Tunisia that a wave of Arab uprisings was set off with one desperate act. A fruit vendor, angry after police harassed him and confiscated his street cart and produce, set himself on fire in the middle of traffic just in front of the governor's office. Mohamed Bouazizi's despair resonated and triggered a revolution that led to the overthrow of an autocrat. As the story goes, before he doused himself in gasoline he asked "how do you expect me to make a living?"
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

