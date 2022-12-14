Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
A century and counting: Ukraine's ongoing fight to free itself from Russia
The past century in Ukraine has been packed with monumental events — wars, famines, political upheavals. Yet there's a recurring theme that can be boiled down to a single sentence: Ukraine tries to break free from Russia, and Russia refuses to let it go. "The Russian empire started to...
Russia launches new wave of air attacks across Ukraine
KYIV— Russia launched another air offensive against Ukraine Friday morning. Regional military administrators across the country say Russia launched at least 70 missiles targeting at least 10 of Ukraine's 24 regions. Ukraine's Air Force spokesman confirmed 60 of the strikes. The attack comes two days after Ukrainian forces said they shot down 13 drones in the capital region.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system. Sunday's launch came days after North Korea tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", with state media describing it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
Hundreds of people poured into the streets of a rural hamlet in Peru's Andean highlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to a 23-year-old student killed in clashes with the army a day earlier
Letter to the Editor
Congress’s spending favors military weaponry over impoverished families On Dec. 6, Sentinel readers learned about the B-21 Raider, a new long-range bomber capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Air Force expects to have more than 100 of these B-21 stealth bombers. The cost for producing these is yet to be determined. On Dec. 7,...
Eyeing China, Japan lifts longtime restrictions to allow major defense buildup
TOKYO — Japan has made a significant policy change to allow it to get the ability to strike other nations, a move widely seen as a major step toward rearming the nation more than seven decades since it demilitarized after World War II. As Japan's relations with China worsen...
The revamped NSA museum opens with displays of former nuke secrets, spy artifacts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an unassuming brick building just minutes from a heavily fortified spy agency, a smiling, short-haired blond man is poking away at buttons on an old-school device that resembles a typewriter. But it isn't a typewriter. His name is Vince Houghton, and he's the new director...
Tunisians are voting in an election critics say could cement a return to autocracy
SIDI BOUZID, TUNISIA — It was in the center of this city in central Tunisia that a wave of Arab uprisings was set off with one desperate act. A fruit vendor, angry after police harassed him and confiscated his street cart and produce, set himself on fire in the middle of traffic just in front of the governor's office. Mohamed Bouazizi's despair resonated and triggered a revolution that led to the overthrow of an autocrat. As the story goes, before he doused himself in gasoline he asked "how do you expect me to make a living?"
