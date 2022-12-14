ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST. * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. *...
SEATTLE, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south

Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland. A warning has been issued by the Met Office from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for some treacherous conditions. The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall...
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather Alert in England Warns Potential Health Risks as Snow and Wintry Showers to Unload Starting Wednesday

The latest weather advisory said that residents in England should expect colder weather until next week, which could unload snow and wintry showers starting Wednesday. The report emphasized that Cold Weather Alert has been issued, which could cause cold-related risks to older people. Freezing temperatures and wintry showers are also expected to emerge.

