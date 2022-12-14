Read full article on original website
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST. * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. *...
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
'Difficult to impossible' travel is forecast for Tahoe
The National Weather Service issued a stern message on Tuesday, warning that travel in California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe area could be "difficult to impossible" in the coming days.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Active weather in West to bring snow, rainfall rounds
Weather in the West will remain active throughout the weekend, with several rounds of rainfall and mountain snow complicating travel across some impacted areas.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Urgent weather warning over historic Atlantic storm brewing off the US coast
AN urgent weather warning has been issued after a historic Atlantic storm is brewing off the US coast. The first named storm during December in 15 years may be upon us, according to meteorologists. An off-season tropical or sub-tropical storm is being continuously monitored by AccuWeather meteorologists as there is...
December winter weather outlook: Cold air to win out over northern US
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes classic La Niña conditions could take hold in December, with below-average temperatures expected in the northern tier of the country and much of the South escaping the onslaught of Old Man Winter.
What to expect on the drive home with snow in the Cascades
Many motorists will be returning home Sunday after the long holiday weekend and the Apple Cup in Pullman. The weather heading out of town was rather tranquil, but that will not be the case coming home tomorrow, particularly for those driving on Cascade highways. A strong Pacific frontal system diving...
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Haboob Possible in the West US Following Winter Storms and Fire Weather Conditions
A haboob, known in the US as a sand storm or dust storm, can possibly occur in the West US following winter storms and fire weather conditions, according to US weather forecasters. For over a year, there have been incidents of vehicular accidents due to the occurrence of a wall...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
BBC
Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south
Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland. A warning has been issued by the Met Office from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for some treacherous conditions. The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather Alert in England Warns Potential Health Risks as Snow and Wintry Showers to Unload Starting Wednesday
The latest weather advisory said that residents in England should expect colder weather until next week, which could unload snow and wintry showers starting Wednesday. The report emphasized that Cold Weather Alert has been issued, which could cause cold-related risks to older people. Freezing temperatures and wintry showers are also expected to emerge.
AccuWeather forecasters issue travel alert for Northwest as wintry storms eye region
Frigid air will set the stage for a wintry storm to bring heavy snow to the mountains and passes to start the week in Washington and Oregon, and there is even the potential for some snowflakes to fall close to sea level around Seattle and Portland this week as even colder air pours in across much of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
