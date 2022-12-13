Ventec expands world class hydrocarbon PCB laminate range with new material for high-end RF and microwave applications

Read full article on original website
emsnow.com
Global Smart Factory Market Valued at USD 295.65B in 2021, Reports Research and Markets
Smart Factory Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027) The global smart factory market was valued at USD 295.65 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 514.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period, 2020-2027 . Coupled with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and smart factories, where industrial devices are connected via the internet, the sheer volume of real-time data (Big Data) would create means for Industry 4.0 to bring about a massive change in the way modern-day control systems function.
emsnow.com
SMTA Adds New Virtual Events for January
SMTA is your source for important electronics manufacturing technical research and practical solutions to help you stay informed! Learn, discuss, and collaborate from the comfort of your own office. SMTA Europe Webinar. BGA & Area Array Failures, Causes & Cures. A Review of IPC Standards Changes. “J-STD001 & A-610 From...
emsnow.com
How Manufacturers Can Shift Away from Plastics
Companies and governments are scrambling to address plastic pollution’s environmental and public health impacts as lawsuits and greenwashing claims ramp up. A recent study by the Minderoo Foundation suggests corporate liability from plastics lawsuits could reach $20 billion by 2030 in the United States. To avoid litigation, companies need to shift away from plastics.
