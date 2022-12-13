Ventec expands world class hydrocarbon PCB laminate range with new material for high-end RF and microwave applications

Smart Factory Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027) The global smart factory market was valued at USD 295.65 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 514.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period, 2020-2027 . Coupled with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and smart factories, where industrial devices are connected via the internet, the sheer volume of real-time data (Big Data) would create means for Industry 4.0 to bring about a massive change in the way modern-day control systems function.

