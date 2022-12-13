Read full article on original website
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest
With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
KING-5
Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school
TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning
SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
KING-5
Emergency food kits distributed to housebound residents in Snohomish County
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At 93 years old, Robert Kennedy doesn't get out of the house much anymore. Weekly deliveries from Meals on Wheels are a lifeline for the retired Boeing electrical engineer. "I don't have to go to the store to get groceries," he says. "I have trouble walking...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?
District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
