Windsor, CO

agjournalonline.com

Colorado farms invest in electric tractors

DePetro Farms of Elizabeth, Colorado is the proud owner of what could be the state’s first electric farm tractor. The 10-acre hay and livestock operation took delivery of a Solectrac e25 compact tractor and will be receiving a $22,000 grant toward its costs from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program.
ELIZABETH, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Reservoir Project Clears Final Permit Hurdle

“The fourth and final major permit needed for a massive Northern Colorado water project was issued Friday, clearing a significant hurdle 18 years after the process began and setting up a court battle with local opposition who vow to fight on,” reports Seth Klamann in the Denver Post. The...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Vaccine- and Booster-Resistant COVID Variants Surging in Colorado

On the morning of December 14, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment boasted that the state has some of the best data in the country when it comes to vaccinations against COVID-19, including the bivalent Omicron booster. But statistics updated that afternoon reveal a surge in several variants that a study released hours earlier said are largely unfazed by these preventative measures.
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado

Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DENVER, CO
KKTV

NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions is shocking and is due to the growing demand for their services.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

2023 fleet decisions will set tone for Estes Park

A recent announcement pertaining to the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) Auxiliary Unit getting an upgraded fossil fuel vehicle prompted us to wonder about the state of electrification of the Town’s fleet. We initially thought the EPPD had purchased a new fossil fuel vehicle, but apparently this was simply...
ESTES PARK, CO
Craig Daily Press

Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program

Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible

Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible. There are three assessments of SNAP eligibility: firstly, gross income assessment, net income, and wealth assessment. Depending on your kingdom and whether you have elderly (over sixty) or disabled people in your family disabled or not, your family may be exempt from gross income, net income, or property assessments. Colorado has increased eligibility beyond the usual federal SNAP eligibility requirements.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Sam Bankman-Fried's Financial Footprint Stretches Across Colorado

The financial footprint of Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged crypto fraudster who has drawn comparisons to Ponzi-scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff, had been making its way across the U.S. until this past November, when his company, FTX, very publicly collapsed. Colorado — and Denver, in particular — saw plenty of that money.
DENVER, CO

