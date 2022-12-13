Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
agjournalonline.com
Colorado farms invest in electric tractors
DePetro Farms of Elizabeth, Colorado is the proud owner of what could be the state’s first electric farm tractor. The 10-acre hay and livestock operation took delivery of a Solectrac e25 compact tractor and will be receiving a $22,000 grant toward its costs from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program.
PLANetizen
Colorado Reservoir Project Clears Final Permit Hurdle
“The fourth and final major permit needed for a massive Northern Colorado water project was issued Friday, clearing a significant hurdle 18 years after the process began and setting up a court battle with local opposition who vow to fight on,” reports Seth Klamann in the Denver Post. The...
Westword
Vaccine- and Booster-Resistant COVID Variants Surging in Colorado
On the morning of December 14, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment boasted that the state has some of the best data in the country when it comes to vaccinations against COVID-19, including the bivalent Omicron booster. But statistics updated that afternoon reveal a surge in several variants that a study released hours earlier said are largely unfazed by these preventative measures.
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado
Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
KKTV
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions is shocking and is due to the growing demand for their services.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
2023 fleet decisions will set tone for Estes Park
A recent announcement pertaining to the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) Auxiliary Unit getting an upgraded fossil fuel vehicle prompted us to wonder about the state of electrification of the Town’s fleet. We initially thought the EPPD had purchased a new fossil fuel vehicle, but apparently this was simply...
9News
Drop in marijuana price squeezes growers in Colorado
The latest numbers from the state show yet another decrease in marijuana sales. After a spike in 2020, this October saw 20% less revenue compared to the year before.
Craig Daily Press
Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program
Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
pgjonline.com
Williams to Acquire 2,000 Miles of Gas Pipeline from Southwest Gas for $1.5 Billion
(Reuters/P&GJ) — Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. said on Thursday it would sell its MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Companies Inc. for $1.5 billion including debt, as part of the natural gas utility's plans to simplify its corporate structure. MountainWest comprises roughly 2,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline systems primarily...
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
orangeandbluepress.com
Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible
Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible. There are three assessments of SNAP eligibility: firstly, gross income assessment, net income, and wealth assessment. Depending on your kingdom and whether you have elderly (over sixty) or disabled people in your family disabled or not, your family may be exempt from gross income, net income, or property assessments. Colorado has increased eligibility beyond the usual federal SNAP eligibility requirements.
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
Westword
Sam Bankman-Fried's Financial Footprint Stretches Across Colorado
The financial footprint of Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged crypto fraudster who has drawn comparisons to Ponzi-scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff, had been making its way across the U.S. until this past November, when his company, FTX, very publicly collapsed. Colorado — and Denver, in particular — saw plenty of that money.
Marshall Fire victims may lose insurance coverage as 1-year mark approaches
Marshall Fire families who may have only signed up for 12-month Additional Living Expenses through their insurance company may lose coverage on Dec. 31.
Comments / 0