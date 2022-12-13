COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions is shocking and is due to the growing demand for their services.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO