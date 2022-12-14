ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Nearly half of young adults in the US are living at home with their parents, and all that saved rent is fueling a luxury boom

By Nidhi Pandurangi
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19X9MU_0jhujG2q00

Shoppers in Times Square.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

  • Nearly half of US young adults are living at home — a high not seen since the Great Depression.
  • They are helping fuel a luxury boom, Morgan Stanley analysts said.
  • Living at home is freeing up their budgets and leaving them with more disposable income for spending.

A record number of young adults in the US are currently living at home, and all that saved rent is sparking a luxury boom.

Recent data from the US Census Bureau shows that nearly half of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are living with their parents today. That's a historical high not seen since the Great Depression era, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a Friday note.

The analysts estimated that around 48% of young adults are living with parents in 2022, similar to levels seen in the 1940s.

The levels of young adults living at home peaked at 49.5% around 2020, coinciding with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data came from a Pew Research Center analysis, USA Today, the University of Minnesota, and Morgan Stanley research.

That's great news for luxury retailers, because saving on daily necessities like rent and groceries is freeing up disposable income for discretionary spending, a team of Morgan Stanley analysts led by Edouard Aubin found.

"This is of course not the only reason luxury-goods consumers are getting younger in the West (social media playing also an important part) but we see it as fundamentally positive for the industry," the analysts wrote in the note.

Factors like high rental costs, enrollment in higher-education programs, and delayed marriage are also keeping young adults at home, the analysts wrote.

"When asked about the incentives to move in with parents, 51% of the young adults said that it was to save money and 39% of them said that it was because they could not afford rent," according to a December 5 survey from PropertyManagement.com . The survey platform Pollfish conducted the survey of about 1,200 US participants online on December 1.

Similar themes are emerging among British youth

Similar themes are emerging across the pond in the United Kingdom, where about 42% of young adults lived with their parents in 2021. That's the highest level on record based on data compiled from 1996 onward by the Office for National Statistics and Morgan Stanley research.

In the first half of 2022, imports of luxury Swiss watches into the UK rose 31% year over year, the Guardian reported in June, citing data from Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. The watches on average cost about £6,000, or about $7,400 at current exchange rates. Sales of midrange watches — those costing below £2,500, or about $3,100 — were falling at the time, the Guardian reported.

The British luxury brand Burberry reported an 11% year-over-year increase in sales in the quarter ending in September. The luxury-goods maker LVMH, which owns brands including Dior, Tiffany, Moët Hennessy, and Louis Vuitton, reported a 19% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2022, thanks to robust demand from Europe, the United States, and Japan.

An Insider Intelligence report on September 14 found that the luxury-goods sectors in the US and China has bounced back during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but economic headwinds — like an impending recession — will weigh heavy on middle-class spenders.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1241

AsianMat
3d ago

my wife and I have talked about our kids staying with us. I plan on charging them rent, but putting their rent into an investment so when they have enough they can put down a damn good amount for a home.

Reply(414)
280
Beverly Dustin
3d ago

There is nothing wrong with families living together. You all have better lifestyles, more disposable income and there is the village to help raise the children. Society is moving back in that direction.

Reply(107)
176
Darryen Watson
3d ago

"When asked about the incentives to move in with parents, 51% of the young adults said that it was to save money and 39% of them said that it was because they could not afford rent." Quote was taken directly from the article. They are living at home because it's literally unaffordable to live on their own in this economy. I don't how they are claiming young adults are affording luxuries when they can't even afford rent or food. This claim of a luxury boom is bs pulled from thin air.

Reply(39)
127
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Income It Takes to Be Middle Class in Every State

The middle class has long been the backbone of the U.S. economy and an engine of economic growth. Yet, a strict definition of what exactly it means to be “middle class” is somewhat elusive.  In relative terms, the American middle class is a group that lies between the working class and the upper class on […]
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Business Insider

Business Insider

780K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy