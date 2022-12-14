Read full article on original website
Charity for Change’s gala ‘Planting Seeds of Humanity’ raises $365,000
About 200 people gathered in November at the Naples Hilton to support Charity for Change, a nonprofit social-emotional learning educational organization funded by philanthropy. Guests enjoyed a VIP reception, live auction and “Call for Change” cash call. The Ben Allen Band provided music for dancing and entertainment. The Honorary Event Chair was Brigid Soldavini Clapper and the Event Chair was Debra Haley.
NCEF identifies healthcare for wine festival’s Fund a Need
The Naples Children & Education Foundation announced that its annual Fund a Need at the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival will support its healthcare initiatives for underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. Every dollar raised for this special call to action auction lot named “Healthy Mind, Body & Soul” will go to support access to healthcare, mental health, oral health and vision needs.
2022 Distinguished Public Service Awards to be presented in Naples
The Greater Naples Chamber will host its annual Distinguished Public Service Awards at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Naples Yacht Club. The event will honor our local heroes in law enforcement, fire, and emergency services who have exceeded the daily job requirements in Collier County and have gone above and beyond. The 2022 honorees are:
GIVING
Legal Aid receives Collier Community Foundation grant. Legal Aid Service of Collier County announced the impact of a $10,000 grant it received from the Collier Community Foundation’s Disaster Assistance Fund. The grant proceeds were used to support the capacity of LASCC’s Legal Aid for Collier Kids Project, which is primarily funded annually by grants from the Naples Children & Education Foundation.
Scholarship applications for medical and healthcare students due March 31
The board of directors of the Foundation of Collier County Medical Society announced its latest call for applications for two scholarship award programs: the Dr. William and Nancy Lascheid Memorial Scholarship for Medical Students, and the Foundation of CCMS Healthcare Student Scholarships for students enrolled in or accepted to healthcare degree programs. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2023.
Sacred Soul SANCTUARY
WHILE IN HER 30s, LOHRA BALLINGER took a solo motorcycle trip from Florida to Montana. It was through this experience that she came to understand herself better. “I was traveling and camping and really started to fall in love with nature,” she shared. “I found out who I am. The essence of my being in this world is being part of nature.”
Avow’s successful palliative care is guided by the patient
Most of us have had a family member or friend turn to hospice for assistance in the darkest of hours. And Avow, Collier County’s original nonprofit hospice, has been helping people at this most critical time in their lives by offering compassionate care and support since it was founded 40 years ago.
NEWS BRIEFS
• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
Tree-lighting marks holiday season, new construction at Metropolitan Naples
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch earlier this year. That new mixed-use community is...
CUISINE NEWS
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples is teeming with holiday spirit, including special culinary menus, festive entertainment and themed events scheduled throughout December. ¦ The 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails: Countdown to Christmas features exclusive holiday cocktails. The bar chefs in Bella Vista have created a dozen cocktails marrying seasonal herbs and spices, resulting in yuletide flavors. A new cocktail is introduced each day and is available exclusively for that day. The countdown began Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 24.
Captains For Clean Water launches Hurricane Ian relief program to support fishing guides and long-term community recovery
Fort Myers-based Captains For Clean Water, a non-profit that advocates to restore and protect Florida’s water resources, recently launched their Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to support the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian — one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Funds are...
Naples-based OptimaEd opens Optima Classical Academy
Naples-based OptimaEd recently opened the world’s first virtual reality school, Optima Classical Academy, under the direction of founder and CEO Erika Donalds. Optima Classical Academy is using virtual learning to open a world of possibilities, escaping the traditional ways of learning in favor of enhanced curriculums experienced through the Meta Quest VR Oculus (headset). Through these technically advanced lenses, the young scholars will experience platforms in over 200 unique locations, including Ancient Rome, Ancient Greece, Egypt, NASA, Mars and more.
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – The Naples Philharmonic presents Holiday Pops Dec. 15-18 at...
Pets of the WEEK
This week’s adoptable pets are from Brooke’s Legacy Animal Rescue, an all-volunteer, foster home rescue organization. For more information, email info@ BrookesLegacyAnimalRescue.org or visit brookeslegacyanimalrescue.com. Adoption contribution includes:. ¦ Neutered/spayed. ¦ Medically examined by a licensed veterinarian. ¦ Is current on vaccinations. ¦ Heartworm tested...
Site cleared for brand new clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club
After years of planning and anticipation, the former clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club has been demolished to make way for a new and expanded clubhouse at the private country club community. Designed by McWard Architects Inc. of Naples, the two-story, 26,000-square-foot building will showcase an Old Florida architectural style with...
Market Trends 2023 to spotlight SWFL real estate market
Local real estate experts will convene in Southwest Florida to present Market. Trends 2023, Southwest Florida’ s largest real estate summit, which will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The theme of the spring Market Trends...
Hall of Fame musician Denny Laine brings solo acoustic show to Alliance for the Arts Dec. 30
Denny Laine, two-time Grammy Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and founding member of both The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band, Wings, will bring his intimate “Songs & Stories” show to Alliance for the Arts at 10091 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers for one night only on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Solve the mystery in The Game’s Afoot at The Naples Players
Brush off your detective skills by joining Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Sponsored...
